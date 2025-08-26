Transfers: Nigerian Forward Victor Boniface Reveals Previous Injuries Cost AC Milan Switch

Boniface had underwent knee surgeries in 2019 and 2020
Victor Boniface has revealed that his proposed move to AC Milan fell through due to past injuries, hitting back at fans who questioned his fitness.
The Nigeria international was set to join Milan from Bayer Leverkusen on an initial loan with an option to buy next summer.
But the deal collapsed last week after he failed a medical, with reports indicating Milan had concerns over the striker's knee issues.
Boniface underwent knee surgeries in 2019 and 2020, and he also missed significant chunks of last season due to muscle problems.
“The move didn’t work out because of my past injuries,” Boniface told publication Punch in his first interview since his failed move to San Siro.
“I had a knee injury twice on my right leg, and it has been there for a long time.”
Critics in Germany had questioned the 24-year-old’s availability last season, but the striker was quick to fire back in reply: “Try to make it to my level before you insult me.”
Boniface is under contract with Leverkusen until June 2028 but has yet to feature for Erik ten Hag’s side this season as he seeks a move away from the BayArena.
He has scored 32 goals in 61 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen and was a crucial part of the squad that won the Bundesliga title in 2023-24 under Xabi Alonso.
During that title-winning campaign, Boniface enjoyed a prolific season, netting 21 goals and added 10 assists in all competitions, including 14 in the Bundesliga.
However, his struggles for form and fitness last season meant middling returns, as he managed just 11 goals and two assists.
Following the collapse of Boniface’s transfer, Milan have moved to sign Sporting CP forward Conrad Harder for a reported €27m.