Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Hoffenheim: Erik Ten Hag Says 'A Lot Of Work Ahead'

Bayer Leverkusen have work to do after losing to Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga opener, though Erik ten Hag does not feel that should come as a surprise.
Leverkusen went down 2-1 at home on Saturday, as new coach Ten Hag got off to a poor start in the Bundesliga.
Jarrel Quansah put Leverkusen ahead, but Fisnik Asllani equalised before teeing up Tim Lemperle's winner.
It saw Hoffenheim snap a five-game losing streak to Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
There has been plenty of upheaval at Leverkusen this summer, with Xabi Alonso's departure accompanied by those of key players Lukas Hradecky, Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka.
And Ten Hag warned that it will take time for a new-look Leverkusen to gel.
"Clearly, I’m disappointed," said the Dutchman, whose team managed only eight shots.
"It was a game of few chances and Hoffenheim were more effective.
"We did not get into the final third of the pitch often enough. We have a lot of work ahead of us, which is not unexpected."
Leverkusen are now winless in their last four Bundesliga matches (D2, L1); the last time they went more games in a row without a win was in April/May 2023 (five).
The work will continue for Ten Hag when Leverkusen face Werder Bremen in their next league outing on August 30.