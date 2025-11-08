Tottenham 2-2 Man United, Premier League: De Ligt Salvages Point For Red Devils With Late Equaliser

Both sides knew a victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would have taken them second in the Premier League, but they were forced to settle for a point apiece after a chaotic finish

  • Matthijs de Ligt scored a late equaliser to deny Spurs victory

  • Dutch defender scored in the 96th-minute to head in the goal

  • Richarlison then thought he had won the game when he guided Odobert's curling effort

Matthijs de Ligt scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Manchester United salvaged a 2-2 draw from an entertaining encounter with Tottenham on Saturday.

Both sides knew a victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would have taken them second in the Premier League, but they were forced to settle for a point apiece after a chaotic finish.

United had the better of a quiet first half and struck in the 32nd minute through Bryan Mbeumo.

Amad Diallo stood up an excellent cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Mbeumo nodded home at the back post.

Spurs were booed off at half-time but improved massively after the break, with Senne Lammens making two big saves to keep them at bay, stopping Cristian Romero's goalbound flick, then getting down to parry Joao Palhinha's volley.

Brennan Johnson was flagged offside when he latched onto Richarlison's pass to tuck home shortly after the hour, but Spurs' leveller finally arrived in the 84th minute, when substitute Mathys Tel spun on Destiny Udogie's centre and saw his shot deflect in off De Ligt.

Richarlison then thought he had won the game when he guided Wilson Odobert's curling effort beyond Lammens with a glancing header in the 91st minute.

But United extended their unbeaten run to five games at the death, with De Ligt getting around the back post to power home from Bruno Fernandes' in-swinging corner.

Data Debrief: United dig deep

This was United's second straight 2-2 draw, with Ruben Amorim's side getting a late equaliser on both occasions.

They are the first team since Manchester City, way back in May and August 2012, to score first, then go behind, then avoid defeat, in successive Premier League games.

It is also the first time Tottenham have ever gone ahead in the 90th minute or later in a Premier League game before failing to win.

Though Thomas Frank's side were unable to hold on for victory, the former Brentford boss may feel justified after his decision to withdraw Xavi Simons for Tel was roundly booed.

Tel scored four minutes and 45 seconds after coming on as a substitute, and his two Premier League goals this season (in eight games) are as many as he managed last term (13 matches).

