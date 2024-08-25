Football

Tottenham 4-1 Everton: Postecoglou Says Yves Bissouma Still Has Work To Do To Win Back Full Trust

Bissouma was recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday's visit of Everton and opened the scoring in a 4-1 win with a superb 20-yard strike

Yves Bissouma-Tottenham-Everton-football
Yves Bissouma scored for Tottenham against Everton
Ange Postecoglou has told Yves Bissouma he has "still got work to do" to win back his full trust after marking his Tottenham return with a goal. (More Football News)

Bissouma was suspended by Spurs after filming himself inhaling nitrous oxide and missed Monday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City as a result.

However, he was recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday's visit of Everton and opened the scoring in a 4-1 win with a superb 20-yard strike.

Bissouma celebrated the goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by apologising to supporters and running over to embrace his manager in the dugout.

Asked about Bissouma after Saturday's match, Postecoglou told Sky Sports: "It's a good start. He's still got work to do. 

"I'm not doubting his footballing quality. We want to make him the best version of himself. That starts off the field as much as on it."

Bissouma fired a first-time shot past Jordan Pickford off the underside of the crossbar after being teed up by Dejan Kulusevski.

That was his first Spurs goal, two years after joining from Brighton, making him the 172nd different player to score in the Premier League for them.

Bissouma dictated play from midfield, with his 26 passes into the final third matched only by James Maddison among both sets of players.

And Maddison, who claimed an assist for Cristian Romero to put Spurs three goals up, hailed his team-mate after the comprehensive victory.

"We all know Yves' ability. He is a ridiculous player at times," Maddison told Sky Sports. "He has got a skill not many have. 

"The gaffer is a great man with good morals. [Bissouma] has to keep working hard. It's important we put into practice what the manager wants."

Maddison has now provided an assist in each of his last four Premier League games against Everton.

Son Heung-min was also on the scoresheet twice, meaning he has scored multiple goals in 20 different Premier League games for Tottenham.

Only Harry Kane has done so more often (47) for Spurs, with Son's double helping his side make it four points from their first two matches.

After beating Everton by four-or-more goals for the fourth time in the Premier League, Postecoglou insisted there is still more to come.

"The performance was good. It's really encouraging for us," he said. "There is more [to come]. We want to keep performing."

Asked if he will add to his squad before Friday's transfer deadline, Postecoglou added: "I think we have spent wisely. 

"The players we have brought in are going to be fantastic for this club. We will see [about more deals]. 

"There are still a couple of players we will look to move on. We'll stay alert."

