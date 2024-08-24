Football

Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Yves Bissouma Marks Return With Goal As Spurs Ease To First Win

Spurs were held 1-1 by Leicester City in their opening match but showed no such signs of profligacy against Everton, with Bissouma setting the tone inside 14 minutes with a 20-yard rocket – his first goal for the club

Yves Bissouma-Tottenham-Everton-football
Yves Bissouma scored for Tottenham against Everton
Yves Bissouma scored on his return to the side and Son Heung-min netted twice as Tottenham trashed Everton 4-0 on Saturday for their first win of the 2024-25 Premier League season. (More Football News)

Jordan Pickford's howler 11 minutes later after dallying too long on the ball gifted Son a simple finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Everton, beaten 3-0 by Brighton in their opening match last week, caved under the pressure. 

Jordan Pickford's howler 11 minutes later after dallying too long on the ball gifted Son a simple finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Everton, beaten 3-0 by Brighton in their opening match last week, caved under the pressure. 

Everton offered a little more attacking impetus in the second period with the arrival of recent signings Dame Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, the latter forcing Guglielmo Vicario into a rare save.

BY Stats Perform

However, Cristian Romero's towering header on his 100th Tottenham appearance put the hosts out of reach on 71 minutes, followed soon after by Son's second after a brilliant run from Micky van de Ven. 

Everton remain planted to the bottom of the early standings as one of four sides with zero points after two matches, while Tottenham have four points from their two games. 

Data Debrief: Everton remain pointless

Everton have now lost their opening two games by an aggregate 7-0 scoreline, with this marking the first occasion they have lost their first two games in a top-flight season by three-plus goals in their history.

It is a familiar losing feeling for the Toffees, as they become just the second side to taste defeat in their opening two Premier League games in three successive campaigns after Bournemouth between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Son played a massive part in Tottenham's victory, with his double meaning he has scored multiple goals in 20 different Premier League games for Tottenham - only Harry Kane (47) has done so more times for the club.

