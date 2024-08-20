Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by his side's lack of ruthless edge as they were denied in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Monday. (More Football News)
Spurs dominated for large periods in their Premier League opener at the King Power Stadium but had only Pedro Porro's first-half opener to show for their efforts.
Jamie Vardy's second-half equaliser punished wasteful Spurs as debutant Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all missed great chances for the visitors.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, a disgruntled Postecoglou said: "It was a disappointing outcome for us.
"I thought we were excellent first half and controlled the game. Really dominant with our football but just wasteful in front of goal and the same in the second half and when that happens you keep the opposition in the game.
"We created chances and weren't ruthless enough at other times lacking composure. It's stuff we need to fix.
"When you are so dominant you need to make sure it is reflected by the scoreline."
Steve Cooper earned a point in his first game as Leicester boss since replacing now Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca in pre-season.
It was 37-year-old and Foxes stalwart Vardy who did the damage, even though he missed a big chunk of pre-season due to injury.
Cooper said it was not a difficult decision to start Leicester's long-term talisman after a conversation a few days ago.
"It was a straightforward decision," he told Sky Sports.
"Three days ago we were without an experienced striker. He just showed so much desire to play.
"Had it been on Saturday he probably wouldn't have played but luckily it wasn't. He did what he does."