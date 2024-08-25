Football

Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche

Everton were hammered 4-0 by Tottenham on Saturday, following on from a 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week

Sean Dyche-football-premier-league-everton
Sean Dyche had a dismal day in north London
info_icon

Sean Dyche claimed Everton do not have the finances to make significant changes in the transfer market. (More Football News)

Everton were hammered 4-0 by Tottenham on Saturday, following on from a 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week.

Those defeats have left the Toffees rooted to the bottom of the early standings.

Everton have signed five players this summer, but with just a week remaining in the window, Dyche does not expect many more incomings.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be sold. - null
English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold

BY Stats Perform

"There aren’t any finances to change things, this is what we are," said Dyche when asked about potential signings.

Speaking to Everton's media channels, Dyche added: "It's a strange situation here. In my 19 months here, we build something, we have to go back down the hill to remind ourselves of the challenge and go back up again.

"Look at the last three seasons, we're trying to rebuild a team. I still expect more, I don't expect the first two games to go like this, that's fair and definitely my responsibility.

"The Everton fans don’t want excuses, I'm not prepared to make them, at the end of the day we've still got players here I feel can operate at this level.

"We're a good group of people, working hard so let's go and take it on and that’s got to change."

Everton are just the second side to lose their opening two Premier League games in three consecutive campaigns (excluding when a relegation was suffered in between), after Bournemouth between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

And after last week's capitulation at home to Brighton, Everton have lost their first two games in a top-flight season by 3+ goals for the first time in their history.

Yves Bissouma scored for Tottenham against Everton - null
Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Yves Bissouma Marks Return With Goal As Spurs Ease To First Win

BY Stats Perform

The Toffees' prospects in the market may change if they are able to sell players in the next week, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin among those linked with a move away. 

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season, and Dyche confirmed the club would likely have to listen to offers for the striker should they come in.

Neal Maupay, meanwhile, is reportedly of interest to Marseille.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Joe Root Propels Hosts To Five-wicket Victory
  2. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  4. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
Football News
  1. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Toffees Lacking Finances 'To Change Things', Claims Sean Dyche
  2. Scottish Premiership: Clement Confirms Matondo Could Still Leave After Starring In Rangers' Ross Rout
  3. Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Gittens Double Gives Hosts Winning Bundesliga Start
  4. Parma 2-1 AC Milan: Promoted Hosts Savour Famous Victory
  5. Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Exacts Revenge On Nemesis Emery
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  3. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  4. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  5. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State