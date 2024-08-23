English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold

Sean Dyche has conceded Everton are in a tough situation when it comes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future. (More Football News)
The striker, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, has less than a year remaining on his contract.
While a new deal is on the table, Calvert-Lewin – who played in Everton's 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week – is yet to put pen to paper.
And with just a week remaining in the transfer window and the club's finances tight, Dyche acknowledged Everton may have to cash in should an offer present itself.
"Any offer of a certain level would have to be looked at by the club," said Dyche, who hinted the budget for any more incoming players was tight.
"We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved.
"Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them."
Calvert-Lewin is still expected to lead Everton's line when they face Tottenham on Saturday.
The 27-year-old scored seven league goals last season, though he was the top flight's biggest expected goals (xG) underperformer, with his tally coming from 12.93 xG.
Indeed, Everton were the biggest xG underperformers as a team last season, scoring 15 goals fewer than would have been anticipated based on the quality of chances they created.
Dyche has other immediate concerns, however, with James Tarkowski, who has sustained an injury, and Ashely Young, who is suspended, joining a long list of absentees for the Spurs match.
"We are stretched unfortunately," said Dyche. "We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute – that is not perfect."
Everton were linked with a loan move for Kieran Trippier on Thursday, though Dyche played down those reports.
However, the club's ownership situation may soon become clearer, with American businessman John Textor, who holds a 45% stake in Crystal Palace, confirming he has put those shares up for sale in order to facilitate investing in Everton.
Textor confirmed he had lodged a bid to buy the remaining 55% of Palace, but suggested his fellow owners at Selhurst Park do not wish to sell up.
The American wrote on his website that he was attempting to sell his shares in the Eagles "so that we can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community".