Football

English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold

Calvert-Lewin is still expected to lead Everton's line when they face Tottenham on Saturday

Everton-Dominic-Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be sold.
info_icon

Sean Dyche has conceded Everton are in a tough situation when it comes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future. (More Football News)

The striker, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016, has less than a year remaining on his contract.

While a new deal is on the table, Calvert-Lewin – who played in Everton's 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week – is yet to put pen to paper.

And with just a week remaining in the transfer window and the club's finances tight, Dyche acknowledged Everton may have to cash in should an offer present itself.

"Any offer of a certain level would have to be looked at by the club," said Dyche, who hinted the budget for any more incoming players was tight.

"We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved.

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou. - null
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

"Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them."

Calvert-Lewin is still expected to lead Everton's line when they face Tottenham on Saturday.

The 27-year-old scored seven league goals last season, though he was the top flight's biggest expected goals (xG) underperformer, with his tally coming from 12.93 xG.

Indeed, Everton were the biggest xG underperformers as a team last season, scoring 15 goals fewer than would have been anticipated based on the quality of chances they created.

Dyche has other immediate concerns, however, with James Tarkowski, who has sustained an injury, and Ashely Young, who is suspended, joining a long list of absentees for the Spurs match.

"We are stretched unfortunately," said Dyche. "We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute – that is not perfect."

Sean Dyche refused to rule out the possibility of Dominic Calvert-Lewin leaving Everton in the transfer window - null
Sean Dyche Refuses To Rule Out Calvert-Lewin Everton Exit Before End Of The Season

BY Stats Perform

Everton were linked with a loan move for Kieran Trippier on Thursday, though Dyche played down those reports.

However, the club's ownership situation may soon become clearer, with American businessman John Textor, who holds a 45% stake in Crystal Palace, confirming he has put those shares up for sale in order to facilitate investing in Everton.

Textor confirmed he had lodged a bid to buy the remaining 55% of Palace, but suggested his fellow owners at Selhurst Park do not wish to sell up.

The American wrote on his website that he was attempting to sell his shares in the Eagles "so that we can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shane Warne's Death Felt Like Losing Someone From My Family: Kuldeep Yadav
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Hundred As Hosts Take Big Lead
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Saud Shakeel Equal's 65-Year-Old Pakistan Record
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Arsenal Seek Revenge Over Aston Villa
  2. English Premier League: Everton Boss Sean Dyche Concedes Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Be Sold
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch
  4. Chaos At Chelsea: $1.3 Billion Spending Spree Has Left The Club Fractured, Vulnerable
  5. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Receives Warm Welcome; Meeting With Zelenskyy Likely To Include 'Peace Talk'
  2. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  3. Uttar Pradesh: 40 Children Injured After School Balcony Collapses In Barabanki; 5 In Critical Condition
  4. India Celebrates First National Space Day: 'Touching Lives While Touching The Moon'
  5. Delhi: Pension Restored For Elderly, Says Minister Atishi; Slams BJP Over Stalling The Process
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. In Nepal, India's 'Muscular' Foreign Policy Atrophies Ties
  2. Iceland: Volcano Erupts Again In Reykjanes Peninsula, Spares Grindavik Town
  3. Democrats Reject Gaza Protesters' Demand For Palestinian Speaker: 'The Answer Is No'
  4. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  5. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN 134/2 At Lunch, Trail PAK By 314 Runs In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Receives Warm Welcome; Meeting With Zelenskyy Likely To Include 'Peace Talk'