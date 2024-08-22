Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players

Ange Postecoglou is aiming to improve Tottenham's clinical edge as they chase their first win of the Premier League season against Everton on Saturday. (More Football News)
Spurs dominated the first half against Leicester City in their opener on Monday, but only left the King Power Stadium with a point after Jamie Vardy's equaliser in the 1-1 draw.
Postecoglou's side had 15 shots in that game, with seven of those on target, but only created 1.18 expected goals.
With Spurs aiming to challenge for a Champions League place this season, the Australian is keen to finetune their play in the final third sooner rather than later.
"Just really disappointed we lacked a little cutting edge in the front third, made some poor decisions, lacked some composure and didn't get the reward our football deserved," Postecoglou said.
"Everyone performed well, but ultimately that defeats the purpose of what we're trying to achieve and that's winning games of football and bridging the gap to the top teams.
"And the performance of the players in general was very, very good, but we need to turn those good performances into outcomes."
Meanwhile, Everton prop up the early standings in the league after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend.
Ashley Young's red card compounded their misery as they struggled to test the Seagulls in the final third, but James Tarkowski is confident they can stamp out the mistakes to kick-start their season this weekend.
"It's not a reality check. We know the level of this league and how difficult it is," Tarkowski said. "You'll get punished if you make mistakes.
"The foundation which we build on – and we will continue to do – a lot of it was on show. Minor details will cost you in this league and we’ll see that."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tottenham – James Maddison
Against no side does James Maddison have more Premier League assists than he does against Everton (four), with each of his four against the Toffees coming in his last three appearances.
He is also off the mark for the season, having assisted Pedro Porro's opener in their 1-1 draw with Leicester last time out.
Everton – Jack Harrison
Despite Everton suffering a heavy defeat to Brighton in their Premier League opener, Jack Harrison was a bright spark for the Toffees.
He had the most shots (three), the most touches in the box (six) and completed the most successful dribbles (three) of anyone in the Everton side.
MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN
Tottenham have won their first Premier League home match in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception being a 1-0 defeat to Everton in 2020-21.
However, Spurs have scored more Premier League goals against Everton both overall (102) and at home (63) than they have versus any other opponent.
After drawing their Premier League opener with Leicester, Spurs are looking to avoid not winning either of their first two games in a single campaign since 2015-16 (drew one, lost one).
Meanwhile, Everton have not won a Premier League game in the month of August in any of the last three seasons (drawn three, lost six), losing each of their last four such games without scoring. Their last such victory was in 2021 at Brighton (2-0).
Sean Dyche's side do not have the best record against teams from the capital, winning just three of their last 20 such top-flight matches (drawn six, lost 11), though those three wins all came consecutively between September and November last season.
After winning four consecutive Premier League away games between October and December last season, Everton are now winless in their last 11 on the road (drawn four, lost seven). Nine of those have come in 2024, leaving the Toffees as the only ever-present side over the two campaigns without an away win this calendar year.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Tottenham – 55.3%
Draw – 23%
Everton – 21.6%