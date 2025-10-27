Everton 0-3 Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26: Van De Ven At The Double In Routine Win

Micky van de Ven scored twice in the first half, marking his first-ever brace in a match
Prior to this match, Everton had been unbeaten in their new Hill Dickinson Stadium
With this win, Tottenham moved up to third place in the Premier League standings
Micky van de Ven's first-half double helped Tottenham secure a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton, who were beaten at Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.
The Spurs captain scored twice from corners, nodding clinical close-range finishes past Jordan Pickford, to put the visitors in total control by the interval.
He got his first in the 19th minute, flicking in after Rodrigo Bentancur helped Mohammed Kudus' delivery back across goal.
Van de Ven then put Spurs in a commanding position on the stroke of half-time, glancing in Pedro Porro's wonderful corner ahead of Jordan Pickford.
Everton had started well and had a potential equaliser ruled out shortly after the opener, with Jake O'Brien's thumping header ruled out after a VAR check; Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye had been adjudged to have obstructed Guglielmo Vicario from offside positions.
David Moyes' side threatened a comeback, with the in-form Vicario making fine saves to keep out Beto's overhead kick and Ndiaye's low drive.
But it was in vain as Pape Matar Sarr headed home in the 89th minute, meeting former Toffee Richarlison's nod-down, to secure the three points.
Spurs climb to third in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal, while Everton are down in 14th on 11 points.
Data Debrief: Spurs' defence shine
Tottenham are a force to be reckoned with on the road this season, winning more points away from home than any other side in the Premier League (13 - W4 D1).
In fact, Spurs have won four of their first five away games, just one fewer than they managed across the whole of 2024-25 (W5 D2 L12).
And after his brace, Van de Ven, who is Spurs' joint-top scorer in the top flight in 2025-26, became the first defender to score twice in one game for Spurs since Jan Vertonghen in March 2013.
As for Everton, they conceded three goals in a Premier League for the first time during Moyes' second spell in charge (28th game), with this their heaviest defeat under him since November 2010 (4-1 loss to West Brom).