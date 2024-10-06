Football

Toronto 0-1 Inter Miami, MLS: Lionel Messi Comes Off The Bench As Team Nears Regular Season Finale

Messi is set to report to Argentina's national team in the coming days for World Cup qualifying matches on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15

Lionel Messi (left) is honoured for his 45-career trophies ahead of the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire, Major League Soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday. Photo: AP
Lionel Messi played off the bench for Inter Miami on Saturday at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners. (More Sports News)

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, came on as a reserve in the 61st minute, as did fellow would-be starter Sergio Busquets.

Also out of the starting 11 for Inter Miami on Saturday were Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino indicated Friday that Messi's workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs. Inter Miami will play its first playoff match at home on Oct. 25.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball away from Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) during the first half of an MLS match. - AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
Inter Miami Vs Charlotte, MLS: Messi's Goal In 1-1 Draw Brings Team Closer To Playoff Top Seed

BY Associated Press

Messi is set to report to Argentina's national team in the coming days for World Cup qualifying matches on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15. Those matches, and the travel involved, would figure to put his availability in some doubt for Inter Miami's regular-season finale at home on Oct. 19 against New England.

Oscar Ustari — a teammate of Messi's on the Argentina team that won Olympic gold in 2008 — was in goal against Toronto in Callender's spot, making his debut with the club. Ustari signed with Inter Miami last month.

Inter Miami entered Saturday in position to set the MLS single-season points record with two wins in its final two matches. The club would finish with 74 points in that scenario, one more than the 73 that New England managed in 2021.

Messi entered Saturday with 17 goals in 17 MLS matches this season, including two in the shield-clinching 3-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday.

