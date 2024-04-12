Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri wants his players to ride an adrenaline wave to Champions League qualification. (More Football News)
The Bianconeri enter their Turin derby against Torino on Saturday sat in third place but knowing that the performance of Serie A sides in Europe this season means that as many as five could qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League.
With the Italian title out of reach – Inter Milan are in pole position – they have focused on securing a return to continental action after being banned for the current campaign for breaching financial fair play regulations.
And Allegri insists only Europe’s top competition will do as he looks to re-establish Juventus on the continent.
“It’s nice to get to this point in the season where the adrenalin is high. It will be an important match for us because the Champions League is fundamental for Juve, both on an image and economic level,” he said.
“We cannot be absent from Europe’s top competition for two years, so now 35 to 40 fundamental days begin in which points are extremely important and in which we must fight for victories in order to reach our objective.
“The Italian teams are doing well in Europe – and not only this season. We must be confident and continue to work to improve. I know we can improve and we work to always do so.
“We want to be in the Champions League next year, it’s a factor that makes all the difference at this club.”
A 1-0 victory over Fiorentina last Sunday came at a crucial time for Juventus following a poor run in Serie A.
It was only their second win in 10 league games, a sequence that included four defeats and has all but ended their title hopes.
“Winning helps and it was important to win against Fiorentina, in a hard clash, to get us out of this difficult moment,” Allegri said.
“We must have continuity but Torino will not be an easy opponent because they have their own objectives.”