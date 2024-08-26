Football

Swansea 'Squandered Chance' To Win South Wales Derby, Luke Williams Acknowledges

The Swans took a 10th-minute lead through academy graduate Liam Cullen, who volleyed home from close range after Ethan Horvath parried Ronald's initial effort

Williams-Swansea-football
Williams was left to wonder what might have been for Swansea
info_icon

Luke Williams feels Swansea City "squandered the chance" to take all three points in the South Wales derby, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City. (More Football News)

The Swans took a 10th-minute lead through academy graduate Liam Cullen, who volleyed home from close range after Ethan Horvath parried Ronald's initial effort.

However, they were pegged back 11 minutes from time when substitutes Ollie Tanner and Callum Robinson combined, with the latter ensuring a share of the spoils.

Tempers flared late on at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Cardiff boss Erol Bulut sent off for refusing to hand the ball back and his involvement in confrontations with Jay Fulton and Kyle Naughton.

Ipswich Town's new signing Jack Clarke. - null
Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich

BY Stats Perform

Swansea had won five of the six previous league meetings between the sides on home soil, and Williams was left frustrated after his side failed to convert their general control of proceedings into a second goal.

"I think it was a very cagey game," he told Sky Sports. "The first half, we were probably the better team and deserved our lead at half-time, but the second half was a lot more even.

"I think if we'd scored the second goal, we would have taken the game away from them, but at 1-0, there is always that jeopardy.

"We squandered the chance today. It is frustrating as it is a huge game, and we know what it means. But we didn't get that second goal and then, as a coach, you probably fear the worst and really, we got what we deserved.

"On the whole, we defended well, but we didn't for one action, and the ball ended up in the back of the net. We switched off for one moment and got punished."

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans after victory over Cardiff - null
EFL Championship Wrap: Burnley Maintain Flying Start With Crushing Win Over Cardiff

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, Cardiff finally got off the mark in a season that began with back-to-back defeats against Sunderland and Burnley, in which they conceded seven goals without reply.

"We knew it would be a passionate game," Bluebirds assistant Omer Riza said. "We've worked really hard today and have ended up with a draw and, overall, we are happy.

"Going 1-0 down early meant today was always difficult, but we stuck to our guns. In the second half, we had more intent, pressed better, and we always felt our subs would be important today.

On red card, he added: "There was a challenge that frustrated Erol, he was pulled onto the pitch by one of their players and the red card is a bit harsh."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Shan Masood Creates Unwanted Record After Pakistan's First-Ever Test Loss To Bangladesh
  4. Yuvraj Singh To Replace Ricky Ponting As DC Coach? Capitals In Talks With Ex-IND Star - Report
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: First-Ever Test Win Over PAK Was Special One, Says BAN Skipper Najmul Shanto
Football News
  1. Premier League: Arne Slot's Liverpool 'Have Room To Improve', Says Buoyant Alexis Mac Allister
  2. 'I Want To Stay Important To Liverpool': Van Dijk Relaxed About Contract Situation After Brentford Win
  3. ISL Schedule For 2024 Out: Mohun Bagan Play Mumbai City FC On September 13 In Opener
  4. Swansea 'Squandered Chance' To Win South Wales Derby, Luke Williams Acknowledges
  5. Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid: Endrick On Target As Los Blancos Claim First Laliga Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  2. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  3. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  5. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Questions Congress Over Pension Poll Promise After ‘U-turn’ Jibe
  2. Murder-Accused Actor Darshan Getting VIP Treatment In Jail? Viral Pic Sparks Row
  3. Rajnath Singh Visits Top Naval Facilities & Holds Discussions To Bolster US-India Defence Ties
  4. Hema Commission: Kerala Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Allegations Of Sexual Harassment In Malayalam Cinema
  5. Jammu & Kashmir Elections: Omar Takes Jibe At Mehbooba, Says ‘Everyone Has Copied Our Manifesto’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  3. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
  4. From Heatwaves To Snow: California's Summer Takes An Unexpected Turn
  5. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
World News
  1. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  2. Elon Musk Slams Wrongful Arrest Of Telegram CEO, Calls For Zuckerberg To Be Arrested Instead | Here's Why
  3. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  4. Renowned Indian-origin Doctor Shot Dead In US
  5. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed