Football

Sunil Chhetri Retires: World Unites To Say Goodbye To The 'Asian Football Icon'

With 94 goals, Chhetri retired as the fourth-highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106)

Indias captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya and other family members being felicitated as he retires from international football. PTI Photo
India's captain Sunil Chhetri with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya and other family members being felicitated as he retires from international football, after a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata. PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

The world on Thursday united to bid adieu to Sunil Chhetri with the global governing body FIFA and the Croatian great Luca Modric joining legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in making the Indian football icon's farewell truly international. (As It Happened | Match Report)

The 39-year-old retired as international football's fourth most prolific scorer with 94 goals from 151 matches. It is an incredible feat for a player whose country is still struggling to find its footing in world football.

In his final outing in the blue jersey, India were held to a goalless draw by Kuwait in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier in Kolkata.

"After 19 years of service, farewell, @chetrisunil11," FIFA posted on X moments after the match at the packed Salt Lake Stadium.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tweeted, "94 International Goals. Carried the hopes of a nation! Thank You Asian Football Icon, Sunil Chhetri."

Congratulating Chhetri on his glorious career, Indian cricket icon Tendulkar wrote on X: "No goal is easy to achieve. Let alone 94 international ones. You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri. Congratulations on a remarkable career!"

Sunil Chhetri trying to get hold of the ball during his farewell match against Kuwait. - Photo: AIFF Media
Sunil Chhetri Retires: India Share Spoils With Kuwait In Captain's Swansong

BY Jagdish Yadav

Premier League India wrote on the social media platform, "Every football fan today. We cannot replace him. We cannot."

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha also praised Chhetri for his remarkable career.

"I think what makes Sunil Chhetri a legend is not just the goals he scored for India and the longevity of his career. It's also his teamwork, never-say-die attitude, work ethic & leadership. But most importantly, his role model behaviour. We need more Sunil Chhetri's in Indian Sport," Rasquinha tweeted.

"Having said all the nice things about Chhetri, I'm really worried about Indian football. That was a painful 90 mins to watch. We were slow, uninspiring, and barely had a shot at the Kuwait goal. Struggling to string 4 passes together. Plenty of introspection needed for a game we all love," he added.

On the night, all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also paid tributes to Chhetri, hailing him as the king of Indian football.

Sunil Chhetri in pre-match warm-up for India. - PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Sunil Chhetri Retires: A Subdued Final Outing

BY Tejas Rane

Earlier in the day, Croatia captain and Real Madrid superstar Modric hailed Chhetri, who brought the curtains down on his stellar career with the match against Kuwait in Kolkata on Thursday, as a "legend of the game".

In a video message shared by the Indian team's coach Igor Stimac, Modric said, "Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team."

"Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable," said Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

"Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia," said Modric who finished runner-up in the 2018 World Cup and grabbed the bronze medal in 2022.

With 94 goals, Chhetri retired as the fourth-highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Invited To Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad: Jumping Signal, Speeding Car Hits Another Vehicle, Flips Multiple Times | Dramatic Footage
  3. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  4. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  5. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  2. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  3. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  4. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  5. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Monank Patel Dismissed As PAK Hunt Wickets In Dallas
  2. Sunil Chhetri Retires: World Unites To Say Goodbye To The 'Asian Football Icon'
  3. Namibia Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bat First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  4. Sunil Chhetri Retires: Indian Captain Bid Farewell To International Career With Teary Eyes
  5. Euro 2024: Luciano Spalletti Names Italy Final Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win