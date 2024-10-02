Football

Sunderland 2-0 Derby County: Jobe's Stunning Goal Lifts Team To Top Of EFL Championship Table

Wilson Isidor then tapped home following great work from Romaine Mundle after the break as the Black Cats earned their sixth win from eight league games this term

Jobe-Bellingham
Jobe Bellingham celebrates his goal against Derby County
info_icon

Jobe Bellingham's stunning goal helped Sunderland go top of the Championship table as they beat Derby County 2-0, capitalising on West Brom's slip-up against Middlesbrough. (More Sports News)

Bellingham got off the mark for 2024-25 with a crashing finish from 25 yards out to put Sunderland ahead shortly before half-time at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor then tapped home following great work from Romaine Mundle after the break as the Black Cats earned their sixth win from eight league games this term.

While Derby – who missed several chances to get back into the game – sit 13th on nine points, Regis Le Bris' side overtook West Brom to go top of the table on 18.

The Baggies relinquished their position due to a 1-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough, with Hayden Hackney netting the only goal after 73 minutes.

No away team had scored at the Hawthorns in almost six months, but Hackney found the bottom corner with a sweeping finish after taking in Riley McGree's pass for the winner.

Carlos Corberan's men slipped two places to third, with Burnley also overtaking them by beating Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Turf Moor.

The Clarets needed a 26th-minute Josh Brownhill penalty, awarded for Darko Gyabi's foul on Josh Cullen, to get over the line despite Plymouth not attempting a single shot on target.

Fellow high-flyers Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the campaign at Coventry City, who recorded a deeply impressive 3-0 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Jake Bidwell, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante were on target for last season's FA Cup semi-finalists, who climbed to 16th in the table. Blackburn sit fifth.

Leeds United are level with Blackburn, but have a superior goal difference and sit fourth, after fighting back to draw 1-1 at Norwich City.

Josh Sargent's early penalty gave Norwich the lead over their former boss Daniel Farke, but Largie Ramazani's goal on the hour earned Leeds a point amid a better second-half display.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?
  2. Japan Vs Philippines Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online
  5. Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Doubtful For Champions League Clash, Coach Vincent Reveals
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar's Penalty Clinches Smooth Progress In EFL Cup
  3. Simeone Demands Stricter Penalties On Players Provoking Fans After Courtois Targeted In Derby
  4. Inter 4-0 Red Star Belgrade, Champions League: Taremi Off The Mark As Nerazzurri Run Riot
  5. PSV 1-1 Sporting CP, Champions League: Braganca Stunner Salvages Late Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Avoid Travel, Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Tension
  2. J&K's Storied 'Durbar Move' Turns Poll Issue
  3. The Jamaat's Strategic Comeback
  4. The Shifting Nature of 'Delhi's Agents' In Kashmir
  5. Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran Threatens To Attack Israeli Infrastructure After Netanyahu's Retaliation Vow
  2. Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters
  3. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; At Least 6 Dead In Mass Shooting
  4. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3