Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Summary of this article
Spain take on Serbia in an international friendly
The La Roja are likely to rotate their playing XIs in the match
The international friendly will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica
The Spain national football team will lock horns against the Serbia national football team in an international friendly at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday, March 28 (IST). The match will kick-off at 1:30am.
The La Roja have been on a phenomenal run on the international front, and remain one of the favourites for the World Cup title. Spain, who are also the European champions, will likely test their bench strength in this match.
As for Serbia, they have not qualified for the World Cup 2026. Veljko Paunović's men will most likely use this match a test against the Spanish Armada, who will dominate proceedings for most of the match.
Spain vs Serbia: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 3
Spain won: 2
Serbia won: 0
Draws: 1
Spain vs Serbia: Predicted XIs
Spain: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Rodri; Yamal, Torres, Oyarzabal.
Serbia: Rajković; Mimović, Milenković, Pavlović, Terzić; S. Milinković-Savić, Gudelj, Lukić; Kostić, Mitrović, Jović.
Spain vs Serbia: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match being played?
The Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be hosted at Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain.
Where to watch Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match on TV and Online?
The Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. For TV broadcast, one can catch it on the Sony Sports Network in India.