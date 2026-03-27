Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Spanish players celebrate their victory after the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Spanish players celebrate their victory after the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)