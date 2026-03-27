Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Spain Vs Serbia Live Streaming: Know all about the international friendly 2026 match on March 28, 2026, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Spanish players celebrate their victory after the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Spain take on Serbia in an international friendly

  • The La Roja are likely to rotate their playing XIs in the match

  • The international friendly will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica

The Spain national football team will lock horns against the Serbia national football team in an international friendly at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday, March 28 (IST). The match will kick-off at 1:30am.

The La Roja have been on a phenomenal run on the international front, and remain one of the favourites for the World Cup title. Spain, who are also the European champions, will likely test their bench strength in this match.

As for Serbia, they have not qualified for the World Cup 2026. Veljko Paunović's men will most likely use this match a test against the Spanish Armada, who will dominate proceedings for most of the match.

Spain vs Serbia: Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches: 3

  • Spain won: 2

  • Serbia won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Spain vs Serbia: Predicted XIs

Spain: Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Rodri; Yamal, Torres, Oyarzabal.

Serbia: Rajković; Mimović, Milenković, Pavlović, Terzić; S. Milinković-Savić, Gudelj, Lukić; Kostić, Mitrović, Jović.

Spain vs Serbia: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where is the Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match being played?

A

The Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be hosted at Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain.

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Q

Where to watch Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match on TV and Online?

A

The Spain vs Serbia, international friendly match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. For TV broadcast, one can catch it on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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