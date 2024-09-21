Southampton 1-1 Ipswich, EPL: Morsy Strike Earns Last-Gasp Point For Tractor Boys

Sam Morsy's stunning stoppage-time goal salvaged a point for Ipswich Town as they fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. (More Football News)
With both sides winless in their first four games of 2024/25 after winning promotion together from the Championship last term, Saturday's match was played out at a relentless pace from the off.
Teenager Tyler Dibling, one week on from a positive performance against Manchester United, put Southampton ahead early on, taking in Adam Lallana's pass and producing a composed one-on-one finish.
Russell Martin's team were closing in on a huge victory when Morsy struck five minutes into stoppage time, sending a 20-yard volley into the top-left corner via the help of a slight deflection off Jan Bednarek.
The result keeps both teams still waiting on their first wins of the campaign, with Southampton 18th after earning their first point and Ipswich two points better off in 16th.
Data Debrief: Ipswich the long-range maestros
All three of Ipswich’s Premier League goals this season have come from outside the box, with Morsy pouncing on a half-cleared corner at the death to find the top-left corner, with a little help from a deflection.
They are the fifth side in Premier League history to have each of their first three goals in a single campaign come from distance, after Aston Villa (1993-94), Arsenal (2002-03), Fulham (2009-10) and Burnley (2016-17).
While the Tractor Boys are still waiting on their first Premier League win since 2002, Southampton remain winless in 18 Premier League matches, since a 1-0 win against Leicester in March 2023.