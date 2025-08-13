Benfica Vs Nice Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Richard Rios X
Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Benfica's Richard Rios training ahead of the second leg match. | Photo: X/SLBenfica
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Benfica face Nice in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third round qualifier on 13 August 2025

  • Find out when and where the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifier 3rd Round 2nd Leg match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifier 3rd Round 2nd Leg match live on TV and online in India

Benfica face Nice in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round tie at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Benfica vs Nice football match tonight live.

Despite their barren continental run in recent times, Sport Lisboa e Benfica remain European royalty. One of the handful of teams to successfully defend the Champions League, Benfica are probably the most decorated Portuguese club. They also reached the round of 16 last season, before bowing out to Barcelona.

But this season, they are forced to go through the qualifying grind after losing the domestic league title to bitter rivals Sporting CP by a mere two points. Now, Bruno Lage's Eagles are aiming for course correction.

A 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino Luis, gave them a head start in this particular run, and tonight Benfica will look to finish the task.

Meanwhile, Nice are fighting to end a 65-year wait for a spot in the Champions League group stage – a drought spanning generations, and one that's looking harder than ever to break.

Benfica Vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details

When is the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?

The Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Tuesday, 12 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 13 August.

Where is the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?

The Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

Where to watch the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?

The Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. Portuguese fans can watch the match live online on TVI Player.

Where to watch the Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?

The Benfica vs Nice, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Portugal, the match will be shown on TVI, and French fans can watch it on BFM Nice Cote d’Azur.

