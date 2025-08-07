Nice Vs Benfica: Eagles Take Control Of Champions League Tie With Clinical Away Win

Goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino in the second half secured a vital victory on the road for Bruno Lage's side, who will have a two-goal lead to defend at home in Tuesday's second leg

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nice vs Benfica Match Report
Florentino scored in Benfica's win over Nice.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Benfica beat Nice 2-0 away with goals from Ivanovic and Florentino to take control of their Champions League qualifier.

  • Nice failed to capitalise on early chances, while Benfica dominated with a higher xG (1.87 to 0.67).

  • Fenerbahce lost 2-1 to Feyenoord after Moussa’s 91st-minute winner, despite Amrabat’s late equaliser.

Benfica took a big step towards the Champions League play-offs after defeating Nice 2-0 away from home in the first leg of their qualifier.

Goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino in the second half secured a vital victory on the road for Bruno Lage's side, who will have a two-goal lead to defend at home in Tuesday's second leg.

Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf made three saves in the first half to help keep the scoreline level at the break, as Vangelis Pavlidis was the biggest threat for the visitors in the first half.

However, the Ligue 1 side's defence was breached in the 53rd minute when Ivanovic went full stretch to get on the end of a brilliant cross from Fredrik Aursnes. 

Nice responded well to going a goal down, but Florentino's powerful long shot five minutes from time doubled Benfica's advantage.

Franck Haise's team looked to try and halve the deficit, with Terem Moffi leading the attack, but they failed to get on the scoresheet at home.

Benfica will be happy to return home with the victory, with their dominance highlighted by their 1.87 expected goals (xG) to Nice's 0.67.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce suffered a late defeat on the road to Feyenoord in their first-leg qualifier.

Anis Hadj Moussa scored a 91st-minute winner for Robin van Persie's men after Fenerbahce thought they had secured a late draw through Sofyan Amrabat's 86th-minute strike.

Quinten Timber gave the hosts the lead after 20 minutes when his effort from inside the box was deflected past Irfan Can Egribayat at the near post.

It was a tightly fought contest, with Fenerbahce edging Feyenoord 0.8 to 0.78 on xG, and it looked destined for a draw when Amrabat's shot cannoned in off the underside of the bar.

But, despite a late chance for Jhon Duran, Van Persie's side left with the win thanks to Moussa's clever header from Jordan Bos' cross.

Data Debrief: Ivanovic thrives in Benfica attack

Ivanovic joined Benfica this summer from Union SG in Belgium and has hit the ground running in the Champions League.

The Croatian forward had the most touches in the box (10), most shots in the box (four), most shots on target (two), and won the joint-most duels for his team (seven).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance