Nice Vs Benfica: Eagles Take Control Of Champions League Tie With Clinical Away Win

Benfica took a big step towards the Champions League play-offs after defeating Nice 2-0 away from home in the first leg of their qualifier.
Goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino in the second half secured a vital victory on the road for Bruno Lage's side, who will have a two-goal lead to defend at home in Tuesday's second leg.
Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf made three saves in the first half to help keep the scoreline level at the break, as Vangelis Pavlidis was the biggest threat for the visitors in the first half.
However, the Ligue 1 side's defence was breached in the 53rd minute when Ivanovic went full stretch to get on the end of a brilliant cross from Fredrik Aursnes.
Nice responded well to going a goal down, but Florentino's powerful long shot five minutes from time doubled Benfica's advantage.
Franck Haise's team looked to try and halve the deficit, with Terem Moffi leading the attack, but they failed to get on the scoresheet at home.
Benfica will be happy to return home with the victory, with their dominance highlighted by their 1.87 expected goals (xG) to Nice's 0.67.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce suffered a late defeat on the road to Feyenoord in their first-leg qualifier.
Anis Hadj Moussa scored a 91st-minute winner for Robin van Persie's men after Fenerbahce thought they had secured a late draw through Sofyan Amrabat's 86th-minute strike.
Quinten Timber gave the hosts the lead after 20 minutes when his effort from inside the box was deflected past Irfan Can Egribayat at the near post.
It was a tightly fought contest, with Fenerbahce edging Feyenoord 0.8 to 0.78 on xG, and it looked destined for a draw when Amrabat's shot cannoned in off the underside of the bar.
But, despite a late chance for Jhon Duran, Van Persie's side left with the win thanks to Moussa's clever header from Jordan Bos' cross.
Data Debrief: Ivanovic thrives in Benfica attack
Ivanovic joined Benfica this summer from Union SG in Belgium and has hit the ground running in the Champions League.
The Croatian forward had the most touches in the box (10), most shots in the box (four), most shots on target (two), and won the joint-most duels for his team (seven).