Shillong Lajong Vs Northeast United FC Durand Cup Semifinal Preview

NorthEast United overcame a valiant Indian Army side in the quarterfinals 2-0 at Kokrajhar, while Shillong Lajong stunned Kolkata giants East Bengal in front of their home fans 2-1 to book their places in the first semi-finals

Shillong Lajong. Photo: X/@lajongfc
Shillong Lajong FC's fiery attack will be up against NorthEast United FC's resolute defence as both the teams will fight for supremacy in a ‘NorthEast Derby’ here on Monday for a place in the 133rd Durand Cup summit clash. (More Football News)

The match which was originally scheduled to take place in Kolkata was rescheduled to Shillong, due to the request of the supporters.

NorthEast United overcame a valiant Indian Army side in the quarterfinals 2-0 at Kokrajhar, while Shillong Lajong stunned Kolkata giants East Bengal in front of their home fans 2-1 to book their places in the first semi-finals.

The stadium has been packed to the brim for all the matches in the tournament and the semi-final is set to be a sellout with supporters from both Shillong and Guwahati.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jose Hevia-coached Shillong Lajong FC topped their group and then dumped out East Bengal in the quarterfinals, playing some tactically brilliant football.

They defended well and then troubled the East Bengal in counter attacks.

The productivity from set pieces for the local side has been brilliant as captain Hardy Nongbri’s deliveries have troubled the opposition differences.

Marcos Rudwere Silva has been scoring goals, while Phrangki Buam and Everbrightson Sana have been impressive in attack.

The defence led by Brazilian Daniel Goncalves has been solid, letting in just two goals in the tournament.

"Tomorrow’s semi-finals is a huge match for the club, the fans of the club and everyone in Meghalaya," Hevia said.

"We are well prepared for the match and we will be playing to our full capability against a very strong opposition.”

“We are excited for tomorrow’s match and we will playing our style of football in front of our loyal fans. NorthEast is a good team and we will have an exciting match against them”, added Shillong Lajong Captain, Harry Nongbri.

NEUFC have been brilliant in attack scoring 10 goals in the group stages.

Jithin M.S, Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach have been combining well in attack with the able support of Moroccan midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemmamer.

Spaniards Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach did score the match winners in the quarterfinals.

The defence of the Highlanders has also been stingy letting in just a solitary goal in the tournament.

“It is going to a great experience for us to be playing in the semi-finals of such a great tournament in front of our fans and also a packed stadium," said NorthEast United Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali.

Asked about the pressure of playing in front of away fans, the Spaniard added, “Actually in contrary, we love to play in front of such packed stadiums. It helps the players to lift their spirits and play freely to get a positive result from the game.”

The match will kick off at 5.30pm.

