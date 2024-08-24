North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch

Earlier, the match was scheduled for August 25, Sunday, at the Salt Lake Stadium. However, the organizing committee announced in a media release on Thursday: “In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August.”