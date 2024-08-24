North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch

The first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 will feature a North East derby, with North East United facing Shillong Lajong FC on Monday, August 26, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (More Football News)
North East United advanced to the semifinals by defeating the Indian Army Football Team 2-0 in the first quarter-final, with goals from Nestor Albiach and Guillermo at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.
Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC secured their semifinal spot by overcoming 2023 finalists East Bengal 2-1 in the fourth quarter-final, thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva and an 84th-minute strike from Figo Syndai, that narrowly edged out the Kolkata giants.
Earlier, the match was scheduled for August 25, Sunday, at the Salt Lake Stadium. However, the organizing committee announced in a media release on Thursday: “In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August.”
When is North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup 2024 semi-final?
The North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup 2024 semi-final match will take place on August 26, Monday at 5:30 PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shilong.
Where to watch North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup 2024 semi-final?
The North East United Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup 2024 semi-final match will be available to live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.