Shakhtar Donetsk face Panathinaikos in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 third round qualifier on 14 August 2025
Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk host Greek giants Panathinaikos in their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying third round return leg match at Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday (August 14, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos football match.
The first leg at Athens' Olympic Stadium last week ended in a goalless draw. The winners tonight will earn a spot in the Europa League playoff round, while the losers will be relegated to the Conference League.
Shakhtar, who finished third in the previous Ukrainian Premier League, last appeared in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2016-17 season, while Panathinaikos are eyeing a return to the continental second tier after competing in the Conference League last term. They were knocked out by Fiorentina of Italy in the round of 16.
The winners of this Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos 'Main Path' tie will take on Turkish side Samsunspor in the playoff round for a place in the 36-team group stage.
Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Thursday, 14 August 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where is the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Poland.
Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian teams are playing their home matches at neutral venues.
Where to watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. Eurovision Sport and Bet365 will live-stream the match in select places. Fans in Ukraine can watch it on Kyivstar TV.
Where to watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Panathinaikos, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Greece, the match will be broadcast on Cosmote Sport 2 HD. UPL.TV will broadcast it in Ukraine.