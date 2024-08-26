Serie A: Juventus Swoop For Fiorentina Star Nicolas Gonzalez

Juventus have confirmed the signing of winger Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina in a reported €32 million move. (More Football News)
Gonzalez finished last season with 14 goal contributions in Serie A as Fiorentina finished eighth and reached the final of the Europa Conference League for the second year running.
The forward also helped Argentina win the Copa America in the off-season, and on Sunday, completed his switch to Turin.
Speaking of Gonzalez's addition, as well as the impending signing of Francisco Conceicao from Porto, new Juve boss Thiago Motta said: "They are strong players which is why they will come to our squad. Every player that arrives will give us a big hand to be competitive until the end.
"That is the case for those already here and those who will arrive."
Motta's team started their Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Cesc Fabregas' Como last week, and face Hellas Verona on Monday.
"We remain with our feet on the ground after the first day of the championship," Motta said on Sunday.
"Now we are on the second day, we face a team that is in good form after their victory against a team that is a serious candidate for the Scudetto.
"We played at home against Como, which was a good performance and a good result for us. Tomorrow I expect a different story and we have to be ready for everything.
"You look at it from the outside but from the inside my life is beautiful. I wake up early with great energy and enthusiasm to come to training.
"I find myself with fantastic people who have that same enthusiasm. I find myself with guys who arrive with a huge desire to improve."