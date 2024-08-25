Football

Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence

Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu secured champions Inter Milan their first win of the season as they beat Lecce 2-0 at San Siro, following a 2-2 draw at Genoa last weekend

Inter-head-coach-Simone-Inzaghi
Inter head coach, Simone Inzaghi.
info_icon

Simone Inzaghi trusted Inter would get back to winning ways against Lecce on Saturday after dropping points in their Serie A opener last week. (More Football News)

Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu secured the champions their first win of the season as they beat Lecce 2-0 at San Siro following a 2-2 draw at Genoa last weekend.

"You always need to be hungry, but I was quite calm. The lads are training well," Inzaghi told Sky.

"On Saturday in Genoa, I think we played a good game. We conceded two goals that we should have avoided, but I saw a team that had committed itself.

"This week there was no happiness, [the win is something] normal because we are Inter, and we always want to win."

Inter played their first home game of the season without captain Lautaro Martinez, last season's top scorer with 24 goals, as he was sidelined with a muscle problem.

"The boy woke up on Friday morning with pain," Inzaghi explained.

"He had finished training on Thursday, then he woke up with a little problem, and we decided not to risk him.

"He would have liked to be there, but we are in the first games, and it's normal at the start of the season. I'm lucky to have other players, we'll try to get him back for Friday."

In the absence of Martinez, defender Darmian took charge of scoring duties, scoring the earliest goal ever by a defender in Serie A after four minutes and 46 seconds.

"Winning is never easy, repeating is increasingly difficult, and we want to do it," Darmian said.

"We had already taken the lead in Genoa, but we were unable to take home the three points. Today we obtained an important victory, and we must continue like this.

"I try to always be ready, to train 100%, then the secret is in the group. At Inter, it is normal to have a lot of competition."

Calhanoglu doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the second half, maintaining his perfect record from the spot (17 penalties scored from 17 taken).

The midfielder said the players were determined to successfully defend their title.

"We have the same hunger as last year, the same desire to win, then the small details make the difference," he said.

"In this heat, we struggle like everyone else, but with determination, we can move forward."

