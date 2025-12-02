Premier Padel GNP Major 2025: Bea Gonzalez, Claudia Fernández Win In Acapulco
Bea González and Claudia Fernández Sánchez swept aside top seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi on Sunday to claim their first Premier Padel Major title together in Acapulco as Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia wrapped up the men's year-end Premier Padel number one ranking thanks to their title win. González and Fernández went into the final looking for their fifth 2025 title and first outdoor one of the season, the Spanish pair combining impressively to defeat Triay and Brea 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 32 minutes after winning 59 per cent of their points on serve compared to their opponents' 45 per cent.
