Premier Padel GNP Major 2025: Bea Gonzalez, Claudia Fernández Win In Acapulco

Bea González and Claudia Fernández Sánchez swept aside top seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi on Sunday to claim their first Premier Padel Major title together in Acapulco as Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia wrapped up the men's year-end Premier Padel number one ranking thanks to their title win. González and Fernández went into the final looking for their fifth 2025 title and first outdoor one of the season, the Spanish pair combining impressively to defeat Triay and Brea 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 32 minutes after winning 59 per cent of their points on serve compared to their opponents' 45 per cent.

Photo Webdesk
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025 | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Gemma Triay Pons, Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez of Spain and Gemma Triay Pons of Spain with Arturo Coello of Spain and Agustin Tapia of Argentina on stage after the victories at the GNP MEXICO MAJOR PREMIER PADEL in Acapulco, Mexico on December 1, 2024. | Photo: Jure Makovec / Red Bull Content Pool
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez, Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez, Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Claudia Fernandez Sanchez and Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez
Claudia Fernandez Sanchez and Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez pose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of thePremier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez during the quarter finals of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 28, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez
Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez and Claudia Fernandez Sanchez during the semi finals of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 29, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello
Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello celebrate the win or the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coello
Agustin Tapia and Arturo Coellopose with their winner trophies during the trophy ceremony of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Arturo Coello
Arturo Coelloduring the finals of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
Premier Padel GNP Major 2025-Agustin Tapia
Agustin Tapia during the finals of the Premier Padel GNP Major Acapulco, Mexico on November 30, 2025. | Photo: Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool
