England's campaign to put the heartbreak of the UEFA Euro 2020 behind them kicks off at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday night as they face Serbia in their opening match of Euro 2024. The Three Lions, managed by Gareth Southgate, are determined to start strong against a Serbian side making their first appearance in the tournament as an independent nation. (More Football News)
Serbia, historically runners-up in 1960 and 1968 during their Yugoslavian days, secured their spot in Euro 2024 with a mixed bag of qualifying results. Under the guidance of Dragan Stojkovic, one of Serbia's greatest footballing talents, the Eagles managed four wins from eight matches, finishing second behind Hungary.
The Serbian squad boasts a wealth of attacking talent, including Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Ajax's Dusan Tadic, and Al-Hilal duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Despite their star-studded lineup, Serbia's recent form has been inconsistent, with only four wins from their last 11 matches.
On the injury front, Serbia have no major concerns and can field their strongest side, giving Stojkovic a selection headache of the best kind in attack.
For England, the return of key defender John Stones, who has recovered from an ankle injury and an illness scare, is a significant boost. Southgate's squad will be eager to shake off their June blues and make a statement in their opening fixture.
Here are all the details about the Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 1 Live Streaming:
When is Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?
The Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C football match will take place on June 17, Monday at the Veltins-Arena in Germany at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.