Football

Serbia Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Serbia will face England in their opening match of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Veltins-Arena in Germany. Here are the live streaming and other details of the SER Vs ENG match

england football players X @England
England national football team players during a practice session before their clash against Serbia in the UEFA Euro 2024 opener. Photo: X/ @England
info_icon

England's campaign to put the heartbreak of the UEFA Euro 2020 behind them kicks off at the Veltins-Arena on Sunday night as they face Serbia in their opening match of Euro 2024. The Three Lions, managed by Gareth Southgate, are determined to start strong against a Serbian side making their first appearance in the tournament as an independent nation. (More Football News)

Serbia, historically runners-up in 1960 and 1968 during their Yugoslavian days, secured their spot in Euro 2024 with a mixed bag of qualifying results. Under the guidance of Dragan Stojkovic, one of Serbia's greatest footballing talents, the Eagles managed four wins from eight matches, finishing second behind Hungary.

The Serbian squad boasts a wealth of attacking talent, including Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Ajax's Dusan Tadic, and Al-Hilal duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Despite their star-studded lineup, Serbia's recent form has been inconsistent, with only four wins from their last 11 matches.

On the injury front, Serbia have no major concerns and can field their strongest side, giving Stojkovic a selection headache of the best kind in attack.

For England, the return of key defender John Stones, who has recovered from an ankle injury and an illness scare, is a significant boost. Southgate's squad will be eager to shake off their June blues and make a statement in their opening fixture.

England captain, Harry Kane. - null
England At UEFA Euro 2024: Bayern Munich Experience Aided Preparation, Says Harry Kane

BY Stats Perform

Here are all the details about the Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?

The Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C football match will take place on June 17, Monday at the Veltins-Arena in Germany at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Serbia vs England, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Throwback To PM Modi's Blog On Mulji, Journalist Who Inspired Amir Khan's Son's Now-Halted Movie
  3. Day In Pics: June 15, 2024
  4. Delhi: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence
  5. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
Entertainment News
  1. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  2. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  3. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
  5. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricketers Under PCB's Knife: Salary Cuts, Contract Reviews Loom After Early T20 World Cup Exit
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. Indian Men's Archery Team Hits Bullseye, Secures Top Seed In Final Olympic Qualifier
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  5. Former Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies Aged 54
World News
  1. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  2. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  3. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  4. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
  5. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow