Harry Kane believes the experience he gained playing for Bayern Munich last season has prepared him for Euro 2024 in Germany. (More Football News)
Kane made the move to Bayern from Tottenham in August last year, becoming the most expensive Bundesliga signing in history.
He enjoyed an impressive maiden season in the German top-flight, scoring 44 goals in 45 matches across all competitions.
Kane acknowledged how his time at Bayern has improved his game and given him valuable experience going into the tournament.
"It's been an incredible experience," Kane told UEFA.com.
"I think playing for a club like Bayern Munich can only improve you and only push you to another level because you're under huge pressure to be successful in every game and I think the standard of players, and the quality of coaches, you know, it's just a really high level, and I’ve really enjoyed that.
"And I just think playing, for me personally, it was time to play in different stadiums against different teams, and I've really enjoyed that experience.
"Some of the atmospheres here have been some of the best I've ever played in. So, I'm loving that part and I expect the games in the Euros to be the same as well."
Kane is set to become the first player to captain England at four major tournaments when he leads them out against Serbia on Sunday.
As the Three Lions' all-time top-scorer with 63 goals, Kane is set to be one of their key men once more, but he believes the team have earned the right to be labelled as one of the favourites.
"Being England captain and leading the boys out is probably the highest privilege I can have as a player, and I'll never take that for granted.
"That feeling is truly one of a kind. It's an honour to do it for a fourth time. We've had a semi-final, a final and a quarter-final, so I'm hoping we go to the very end and go on and win.
"I think this squad is one of the best, if not the best, we've had, going on form and the domestic seasons a lot of us have had.
"I hope that the guys can lean on me and ask me questions, and if I can help them get through anything, then great. But we have such a good togetherness, we're always talking or having dinner together and there's always conversations being had, so that helps us."
After their opening fixture, England will play Denmark and Slovenia in their other group games.