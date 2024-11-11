Football

Scottish Premiership: Clement Wants Ruthless Rangers After Nervy Win Over Hearts

Rangers host Dundee United after the international break, while Celtic visit Hearts and Aberdeen travel to St. Mirren

Philippe Clement and Cyriel Dessers of Rangers
Philippe Clement and Cyriel Dessers of Rangers
Rangers boss Philippe Clement called on his team to show greater ruthlessness after they were made to work for a 1-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (More Football News)

Cyriel Dessers put the Gers ahead after just six minutes at Ibrox, diverting James Tavernier's effort past visiting goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

However, Clement's team failed to build on that quick start and inched over the line amid a tense atmosphere, moving back to within nine points of pacesetters Celtic and Aberdeen.

Speaking after the game, Clement acknowledged his players are fatigued after a gruelling run of fixtures but added they must start taking their chances.

"We made too many wrong choices with the ball and became too sloppy," Clement said. 

"It's the end of a very busy period, though, with a lot of travelling and they're all human beings, not robots.

"We missed scoring the second goal and we know that until you get that goal the other team stays in the game, so I want us to kill the belief of the opponent faster.

 "I'm very satisfied with the result and the deserved three points. We didn't show the same quality in the second half and we didn't finish off the game. We had a few chances, but it stays nervous until the last second."

Rangers host Dundee United after the international break, while Celtic visit Hearts and Aberdeen travel to St. Mirren.

