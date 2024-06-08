Scotland At UEFA Euro 2024: Craig Gordon and John Souttar Cut - Check Final Squad

Craig Gordon and John Souttar have been cut from Steve Clark's Scotland squad for Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Gordon made history in the Tartan Army's 2-2 draw with Finland on Friday, coming on as a second-half substitute to become the nation's oldest-ever international.
The 41-year-old replaced Angus Gunn at half-time to earn his 75th cap, 20 years on from his debut.
Following the game, Clark confirmed that Clark was one of the players dropped, with Rangers defender John Souttar also missing out on a place in the final 26-man party.
Scotland had already lost Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson to injury before the provisional squad was named.
Since then, Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak have withdrawn, with Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan called up as replacements, and they both make the final squad.
Final squad: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Liam Kelly (unattached), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ryan Porteus (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (unattached), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).