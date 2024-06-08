Football

Scotland At UEFA Euro 2024: Craig Gordon and John Souttar Cut - Check Final Squad

Scotland had already lost Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson to injury before the provisional squad was named. Since then, Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak have withdrawn, with Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan called up as replacements

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
info_icon

Craig Gordon and John Souttar have been cut from Steve Clark's Scotland squad for Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Gordon made history in the Tartan Army's 2-2 draw with Finland on Friday, coming on as a second-half substitute to become the nation's oldest-ever international.

The 41-year-old replaced Angus Gunn at half-time to earn his 75th cap, 20 years on from his debut.

Following the game, Clark confirmed that Clark was one of the players dropped, with Rangers defender John Souttar also missing out on a place in the final 26-man party.

Scotland had already lost Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson to injury before the provisional squad was named.

Since then, Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak have withdrawn, with Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan called up as replacements, and they both make the final squad. 

Final squad: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Liam Kelly (unattached), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ryan Porteus (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (unattached), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Politicians To Actors, Tributes Pour In For Media Revolutionary Ramoji Rao
  2. Gurugram: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Blind 14-Year-Old Girl In 2020
  3. TMC's Actor-MLA Assaults Restaurant Owner For 'Abusing' Abhishek Banerjee, Apologises Later
  4. Day In Pics: June 08, 2024
  5. Manipur Violence: Militants Torch Police Outpost, Set Several Houses On Fire Amid Tension Over Jiribam Man Killing
Entertainment News
  1. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  2. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  3. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  4. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  5. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Sports News
  1. Scotland At UEFA Euro 2024: Craig Gordon and John Souttar Cut - Check Final Squad
  2. Stefan Ortega: German Goalkeeper Signs New One-Year Contract With Manchester City
  3. Netherlands Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup: Proteas Face Dutch Challenge
  4. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. T20 World Cup: Slow Pitches, Low Scores And A Massive Upset Among Early Tournament Highlights
World News
  1. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
  2. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
  3. IDF Rescues Four Israeli Hostages From Gaza Raid: Who Are They?
  4. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  5. What Is Happening In Sudan?
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Congress Parliamentary Committee Meeting Begins At Parliament