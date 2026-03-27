Szmodics Gives Positive Update After Being Knocked Out During World Cup Play-Off Match Against Czech Republic

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with support for his head and neck and reportedly taken to a hospital

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Associated Press
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Sammie Szmodics, Republic of Ireland, AP
Republic of Ireland's Sammie Szmodics receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the World Cup playoff game against Czechia. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ireland forward Szmodics has given a positive update after being knocked out against Czechia

  • Szmodics collided with Czech player Chaloupek as they moved toward a high ball during extra time

  • Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement

Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics says he is “on the mend” after losing consciousness following a heavy collision with an opponent during the World Cup qualification playoff against the Czech Republic.

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they moved toward a high ball during extra time of Thursday’s game in Prague, where the Czechs won on a penalty shootout. Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement.

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with support for his head and neck and reportedly taken to a hospital.

In an update that he posted on Friday on Instagram, Szmodics thanked the medical staff “who acted so quickly to help me.”

“On the mend — we go again,” he wrote.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said after the match that Szmodics, who plays for Derby County in England’s second-tier Championship, would be staying in Prague overnight.

Szmodics had been on the field for less than two minutes when the incident happened. He came off the bench late in extra time and had to be substituted himself.

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The score was 2-2 after extra time and the Czechs won the shootout 4-3.

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