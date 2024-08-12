Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff

Tammy Abraham is relishing his return to Serie A action with Roma, labelling the upcoming campaign as his season to shine under Daniele De Rossi. (More Football News)
Abraham, who scored 27 goals in his debut season with the Italian side, spent much of last year on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury against Spezia in June.
Despite his absence, the Giallorossi were among the top scorers in Italy's top flight, with only Inter (89), Milan (76) and Atalanta (72) scoring more than Roma's 65 league goals.
Abraham has netted 37 goals in his 119 appearances since his move from Chelsea back in 2021, becoming the first English player in thirty years to score more than 10 goals in a Serie A season.
And the Englishman is keen to hit the ground running when Roma start their league campaign against Cagliari next week.
"Since the first day here in Rome I have wanted to demonstrate my passion for football and my desire to help the club", Abraham said.
"I am a smiling and always positive person. This is my first post-injury preparation, it is my season and I want to show that I am back.
"The rumours, obviously, are nice, it means you are doing well, but I am here with Roma and I am available to do my best."