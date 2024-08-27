Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta was delighted with Juventus' willingness to take risks after his side ran out 3-0 winners over Hellas Verona. (More Football News)
Juve followed up their 3-0 win over Como by dispatching Verona by the same scoreline on Monday.
Dusan Vlahovic scored twice, with Nicolo Savona netting Juve's other goal as the Bianconeri started a Serie A campaign with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019-20.
And Motta believes a high-risk, high-reward strategy is the way forward.
"You can see the group's attitude from the way they press the opponent," he told DAZN.
"They take risks, but if you recover the ball it's a big advantage.
"This phase of the game is important, we need everyone. Today our forwards worked hard and well, having this balance is very important because it leads us to play games like this."
Motta also had individual praise for Juve's "leader" Vlahovic.
"A positive leader in the group," Motta said of the striker, who has now scored six Serie A goals against Verona.
"He played for the team, doing a lot of movement and above all he is a player who knows how to score goals. I am satisfied with him, he must continue like this.
"Congratulations to Dusan, but also to all the others who applied good pressure allowing us to score."
Vlahovic missed several chances against Como, but found his goalscoring touch this time around.
"I was a bit unlucky with Como, but today the goals arrived and I'm happy with the attitude of the team," he said.
"The results are the consequence of the work we do."