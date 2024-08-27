Dusan Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus secure a comfortable 3-0 victory at Verona in Serie A on Monday. (More Football News)
Nicolo Savona thought he had marked his first start for the club with an early goal, slotting into the bottom-right corner, but he had strayed well offside.
Vlahovic then put Juve in front in the 28th minute with a low shot from around the penalty spot before Savona did hit the back of the net with a looping header into the far post.
The Serbian forward then made it 3-0 from the spot following half-time, after Juve were awarded a penalty for Jackson Tchatchoua's foul on Samuel Mbangula.
Juventus are the only side to win their first two games in Serie A and Thiago Motta's men currently lead the standings with six points.
Data Debrief: Vlahovic off the mark
After failing to hit the back of the net in their Serie A opener, Vlahovic's wait for a first goal of the season did not last long on Monday, scoring after 28 minutes.
The Serb has scored multiple goals in more games than any other player in Serie A over the last six seasons (18 since 2019-10), followed by Lautaro Martinez (17) and Ciro Immobile (16) in this period.
Meanwhile, Kenan Yildiz (born in 2005) is the youngest player in the top 5 European leagues to have provided more than one assist (two) so far this season.