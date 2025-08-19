Real Madrid Vs Osasuna Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When And Where To Watch RMA V OSA On TV And Online

Real finished second in the La Liga last season
Xabi Alonso will be eyeing a win on his first game
Streaming and H2H info
Xabi Alonso-managed Real Madrid FC start-off their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The match will mark Alonso's first game in-charge as Los Blancos boss in the La Liga.
With Barcelona starting off with a victory, Real will look stamp their authority and send out a signal to their El Clasico opponents as well. Real have made some decent signings in this transfer market, with the likes of Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth) and Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) standing out.
Osasuna will have their task cut off as they look to secure a win against Real Madrid. The visitors will be under pressure coming into the game.
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna - Head-to-Head
Total matches: 95
Real Madrid won: 62
Osasuna won: 13
Draws: 20
Real Madrid Vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match start?
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, August 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 match in India?
In India, the Real Madrid vs. Osasuna La Liga match can be streamed LIVE on FanCode app and website.