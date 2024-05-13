Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

La Liga champions Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Luis Garcia’s men come into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Girona. (More Football News)
Alaves have accumulated 42 points from 35 games and will be travelling to Madrid aiming for more. On the other hand, Real Madrid sit pretty with 90 points in 35 games and will look to hit the 99 mark.
Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the clash due to a foot injury, while Aleksandar Sedlar continues to miss games after injuring his cruciate ligament.
Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid have dominated Deportivo Alaves winning 11 of the 13 meetings. The visitors have managed to win just one in the last five meetings.
Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves in La Liga 2023-24 be played?
The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday, May 15. (IST)
Where will the Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 be live streamed?
The Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.