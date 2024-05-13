Football

Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

La Liga champions Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia were both on target in Real Madrid's convincing win on Saturday
info_icon

La Liga champions Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Luis Garcia’s men come into the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Girona. (More Football News)

Alaves have accumulated 42 points from 35 games and will be travelling to Madrid aiming for more. On the other hand, Real Madrid sit pretty with 90 points in 35 games and will look to hit the 99 mark.

Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the clash due to a foot injury, while Aleksandar Sedlar continues to miss games after injuring his cruciate ligament. 

Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid have dominated Deportivo Alaves winning 11 of the 13 meetings. The visitors have managed to win just one in the last five meetings. 

Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves in La Liga 2023-24 be played?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday, May 15. (IST)

Where will the Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 be live streamed?

The Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves match in La Liga 2023-24 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
  2. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  3. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  4. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  5. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Booked For Asking Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth