Football

Real Madrid Will Use La Liga Run-in To Prep For Champions League Final: Coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid are attempting to win a third trophy this season in the form of the UEFA Champions League, having already lifted the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles. Manager Carlo Ancelotti says Tuesday's home match against mid-table Alaves will be a big part of their preparations

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
info_icon

Real Madrid have already secured their 36th La Liga title but head coach Carlo Ancelotti is keen to make the most of the remaining games in the build-up to next month's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. (More Football News)

Madrid are attempting to win a third trophy this season, having also lifted the Supercopa de Espana in January, and Ancelotti says Tuesday's home match against mid-table Alaves will be a big part of their preparations.

Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia were both on target in Real Madrid's convincing win on Saturday - null
Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We have to take advantage of these games in order to build some momentum," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday following Madrid's 4-0 victory at Granada on Saturday.

"Those who were rested against Granada will play tomorrow. We'll use it to get into a rhythm and good motivation ... the aim is for the whole squad to be at full strength."

Ancelotti said the matches will give players like goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao, who have recently returned from long-term injuries, game time before the June 1 final.

"[Militao] needs to play more minutes. He's progressing very well, he's getting better every game. Hopefully, he can be at his best for the final," added the Italian. "We'll make the necessary decisions the week before the final."

Madrid are unbeaten in all competitions since January and have 90 points from 35 La Liga games, 15 more than second-placed Girona with three league matches left.

Real Madrid celebrate La Liga title - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
La Liga: Real Madrid Have Open Bus Parade As They Celebrate League Title With Fans - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"After the game against Alaves I'm going to give them three days' rest," Ancelotti added. "We'll then have two weeks to prepare well for the final, but the team needs to rest after such a demanding season."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  2. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  3. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  4. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  5. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Vishnu Manchu To Unveil Teaser Of His Pan-India Film 'Kannappa' At Cannes
  2. Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy Cheer 'Incredible Journey' Of 'Shaitani Rasmein' After 100 Episodes
  3. Telugu Stars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad
  4. Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood
  5. 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Beckham On Man Utd Woes: 'Was Always Going To Be Difficult' After Sir Alex's Departure
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  3. Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain
  5. Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put
World News
  1. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  2. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  3. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  4. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  5. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh