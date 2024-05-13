Football

La Liga: Real Madrid Have Open Bus Parade As They Celebrate League Title With Fans - In Pics

Real Madrid celebrated its Spanish league title with fans on Sunday, meeting with government officials and parading through the streets of the capital. Madrid clinched its 36th league title last weekend, with four rounds to spare, but it couldn’t celebrate the triumph right away because it still had to play the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League. Madrid rallied with two late goals by striker Joselu to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, advancing 3-2 on aggregate to the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London. Several thousand fans greeted the squad as it paraded through the city and headed to the club’s traditional celebration spot at Cibeles square. Team captain Nacho Fernández draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with a Madrid flag and scarf, then lifted the league trophy as fans cheered. The trophy was handed to the team during a ceremony at the club’s training center. Coach Carlo Ancelotti wore a Real Madrid scarf and posed for photos with players while smoking a cigar and wearing sun glasses.

Real Madrid celebrate La Liga title | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

From left, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho and Dani Carvajal celebrate as they hold the Spanish La Liga soccer trophy at the Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid, Spain.

1/9
Real Madrids coach Carlo Ancelotti holds 36th La Liga trophy
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti holds 36th La Liga trophy | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti holds La Liga trophy at the Cibeles Square a week after clinching the Spanish La Liga soccer title in Madrid, Spain.

2/9
Real Madrid Fans Celebrate Winning the 36th LaLiga title
Real Madrid Fans Celebrate Winning the 36th LaLiga title | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid team players celebrate on an open-topped bus at the Cibeles Square a week after clinching the Spanish La Liga soccer title in Madrid.

3/9
Nacho Fernandez holds their Liga trophy
Nacho Fernandez holds their Liga trophy | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez holds their 36th Liga trophy during celebrations at the Cibeles Square a week after clinching Spanish La Liga soccer title in Madrid.

4/9
Real Madrid celebrate 36th La Liga title with victory parade
Real Madrid celebrate 36th La Liga title with victory parade | Photo: AP/Paul White

Real Madrid team players celebrate on an open-topped bus in Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid.

5/9
Real Madrid celebrates Spanish league title with fans
Real Madrid celebrates Spanish league title with fans | Photo: AP/Paul White

Real Madrid team players, center of fountain, celebrate in Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid, Spain.

6/9
Real Madrid celebrate LaLiga title with open-top bus parade
Real Madrid celebrate LaLiga title with open-top bus parade | Photo: AP/Paul White

Real Madrid team players celebrate on an open-topped bus in Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid, Spain.

7/9
Real Madrid celebrate after winning Spanish La Liga title
Real Madrid celebrate after winning Spanish La Liga title | Photo: AP/Paul White

Real Madrid team players celebrate on an open-topped bus in Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid, Spain.

8/9
Real Madrid Fans celebrate in Cibeles Square
Real Madrid Fans celebrate in Cibeles Square | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid supporters celebrate in Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain a week after their team clinched La Liga title.

9/9
Real Madrid celebrate Spanish La Liga soccer trophy
Real Madrid celebrate Spanish La Liga soccer trophy | Photo: AP/Paul White

Real Madrid team players celebrate on an open-topped bus in Cibeles Square a week after clinching La Liga title in Madrid, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  2. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  3. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
  4. Ma Dong-seok's 'The Outlaws' Breaks Records, Becomes The 1st Korean Film Series To Cross 40 Million Moviegoers
  5. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
Sports News
  1. Man United 4-0 Tottenham, Women's FA Cup: Vilahamn Wants To Use Final Defeat As 'Beginning'
  2. PGA Championship: 'Stars Aligning, But I Have A Lot Of Golf To Play,' Says Rory McIlroy
  3. Juventus 1-1 Salernitana: Frustrated Allegri Tells 'Old Lady' To Grow As A Team To Overcome Slump
  4. Xabi Alonso: Treble-Chasing Bayer Leverkusen Ready To Create Unbeaten Bundesliga Record
  5. Atletico Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo: Diego Simeone Remains Focused After Bringing Up 400 Wins
World News
  1. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  2. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  3. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
  4. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  5. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth