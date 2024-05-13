Football

La Liga: Real Madrid Have Open Bus Parade As They Celebrate League Title With Fans - In Pics

Real Madrid celebrated its Spanish league title with fans on Sunday, meeting with government officials and parading through the streets of the capital. Madrid clinched its 36th league title last weekend, with four rounds to spare, but it couldn’t celebrate the triumph right away because it still had to play the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League. Madrid rallied with two late goals by striker Joselu to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, advancing 3-2 on aggregate to the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London. Several thousand fans greeted the squad as it paraded through the city and headed to the club’s traditional celebration spot at Cibeles square. Team captain Nacho Fernández draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with a Madrid flag and scarf, then lifted the league trophy as fans cheered. The trophy was handed to the team during a ceremony at the club’s training center. Coach Carlo Ancelotti wore a Real Madrid scarf and posed for photos with players while smoking a cigar and wearing sun glasses.