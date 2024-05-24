Football

Real Madrid Vs Dortmund, Champions League Final: Aurelien Tchouameni Out Injured

The 24-year-old Aurelien Tchouameni has not played since he suffered a stress fracture during Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich earlier this month

Aurelien Tchouameni is out of the Champions League final.
Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will miss the Champions League final due to a foot injury and could be a doubt for the Euros. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old, who has made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish champions this season, has not played since he suffered a stress fracture during Madrid's Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Madrid play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

And ahead of Los Blancos' final LaLiga match of the season against Real Betis on Saturday, Ancelotti confirmed the former Monaco star's injury is relatively serious.

"He's doing individual work but he's not ready for the (Champions League) final," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Let's see if he's ready for the Euros."

France coach Didier Deschamps named Tchouameni in his 25-man squad for Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.

Meanwhile, for Madrid, Saturday's match is an opportunity for fans to bid farewell to Toni Kroos, who is retiring after Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old is one of Madrid's most successful players, winning the Champions League four times during his 10-year stint with the club.

Having also won the title once with Bayern Munich, the Germany international could become only the second player after Madrid great Paco Gento to win six European crowns.

"I don't think it was a difficult decision for him. Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and it must be respected," Ancelotti said.

"We have to say goodbye to him as best we can. I respect his decision. Saying goodbye like this would be ideal. Then you have to have the courage to do it and I have a lot of respect for what he has done.

"Replacing someone like this is almost impossible, but this squad has resources in young people so that they take responsibility and follow the path set over the last 10 years."

