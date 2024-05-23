Football

UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro

The Puskás Arena and San Siro were the only two candidates for the two finals scheduled to be awarded. The next final on June 1 is at Wembley Stadium in London and Bayern Munich's home will host next year

AP
An external view of Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, the Executive Committee of UEFA decided this soccer stadium will host the final match of men's soccer Champions League in 2026. Photo: AP
info_icon

UEFA picked Budapest on Wednesday to host the men's Champions League final in 2026 and delayed giving the 2027 game to Milan amid uncertainty over the future of San Siro. (More Football News)

The Puskás Arena and San Siro were the only two candidates for the two finals scheduled to be awarded. The next final on June 1 is at Wembley Stadium in London and Bayern Munich's home will host next year.

The iconic San Siro, formally known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and owned by the city of Milan, has been under long-term threat of demolition. Its shared tenants AC Milan and Inter Milan have looked for new homes they can own.

Ademola Lookman will leave Dublin with the Europa League trophy, and match ball after his hat-trick for Atalanta - null
Europa League Final: Gasperini, Lookman Cherish Atalanta's 'History-Making' Title Run

BY Stats Perform

UEFA put off a decision until a September meeting of its executive committee subject to the Italian soccer federation "submitting information on refurbishment plans" for San Siro.

Earlier on Wednesday, uncertainly increased in Milan as ownership of Inter switched from Chinese corporation Suning to United States investors Oaktree because of failure to repay debts.

The 75,000-seat San Siro still could host the European Cup or Champions League final for the fifth time, one year after staging the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 70,000-seat Puskás Arena opened five years ago and has been a go-to venue for UEFA, hosting a Europa League final last year and replacement games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is a big fan of soccer and billionaire banker Sándor Csányi is a FIFA vice president representing UEFA.

UEFA's executive committee also sent the Women's Champions League final in 2026 to Oslo, Norway.

Istanbul will host the 2026 Europa League final in the downtown stadium of Besiktas and the 2027 game is going to Eintracht Frankfurt's home. The 2025 Europa final is in Athletic Bilbao's stadium, which also hosts the Women's Champions League final next week.

The third-tier Conference League final in 2026 will also go to Germany, in Leipzig, and in 2027 in Istanbul, also at the Besiktas stadium.

Ademola Lookman crowned Gian Piero Gasperini's golden age with Europa League glory on Wednesday - null
Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League: Lookman Heroics And More - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

The Besiktas stadium gets to host European finals in back-to-back years while the Romanian national stadium in Bucharest, which last hosted a Europa League final in 2012, lost in votes to bring that title match back.

The Israeli soccer federation had originally entered the Conference League bidding contest last year proposing Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. America Will Send Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. Choice For People Is Whether 'Gaadi Of Bharat' Should Go On Higher Or Reverse Gear: Jaishankar
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana’s Farmers Voice Concerns in Sirsa
  4. 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Yashaswini Sahay First Female Candidate From Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Witcher' Season 4: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Liam Hemsworth As Geralt Of Rivia
  2. Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say
  3. Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'
  4. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  5. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title
  2. UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro
  3. Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller
  5. Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles
World News
  1. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
  2. 'Zionists, Beautiful': New Hamas Kidnapping Footage Surfaces; Israeli PM Reacts; Several Claim 'Mistranslation' Of Video
  3. Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms
  4. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  5. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Protests In WB's Nandigram Over Death Of Party Worker; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title