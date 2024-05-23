Football

Europa League Final: Gasperini, Lookman Cherish Atalanta's 'History-Making' Title Run

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman both cherished creating Atalanta history after ending Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run and securing Europa League glory

Ademola Lookman will leave Dublin with the Europa League trophy, and match ball after his hat-trick for Atalanta
info_icon

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman both cherished creating Atalanta history after ending Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run and securing Europa League glory. (More Football News)

Lookman produced a performance worthy of the most important European moment in Atalanta's history, securing the club's first-ever major trophy on the continent after his dazzling hat-trick.

The Nigeria winger is just the sixth player to manage a treble in a major UEFA final and the first since Jupp Heynckes’ for Borussia Mönchengladbach against Twente in 1975.

Lookman will be the toast of Bergamo when Gasperini's side head home, boasting their first trophy in 61 years – after the Coppa Italia – following a 3-0 triumph to end Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten run.

"One of the best nights of my life," the hat-trick hero told TNT Sports in Dublin.

"Amazing performance from the team, we did it, we did it, we did it! I haven't got much else to say, but fantastic."

Lookman is also just the second player to score a treble for an Italian side in the final of a major European competition, after Pierino Prati for Milan against Ajax in the 1969 European Cup

Preparing to leave the Aviva Stadium with the Europa League trophy in hand, Lookman could not wait to celebrate a seismic moment in the club's history.

"We've got to celebrate, we made history tonight," he added.

Gasperini, aged 66 years and 117 days on Wednesday, is the oldest coach to win his debut major European final, and the second Italian coach to win the Europa League after Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

The veteran Atalanta mastermind echoed Lookman's sentiment, after securing just a second trophy in the Italian club's history.

"I think we wrote history, also for the way we won it," said Gasperini, speaking to UEFA's official media channels.

"It was just extraordinary, we defeated Liverpool, Sporting who won the championship. When we faced Liverpool they were first in the Premier League... And now the German champions.

"Incredible. The boys were extraordinary, a memorable performance."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. America Will Send Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. Choice For People Is Whether 'Gaadi Of Bharat' Should Go On Higher Or Reverse Gear: Jaishankar
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana’s Farmers Voice Concerns in Sirsa
  4. 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Yashaswini Sahay First Female Candidate From Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say
  2. Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'
  3. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  4. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  5. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title
  2. UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro
  3. Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller
  5. Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles
World News
  1. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
  2. 'Zionists, Beautiful': New Hamas Kidnapping Footage Surfaces; Israeli PM Reacts; Several Claim 'Mistranslation' Of Video
  3. Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms
  4. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  5. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics'; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title