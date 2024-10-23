Football

Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior will scoop the Ballon d'Or this season after he netted a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday

UCL
Vinicius Junior should win the Ballon d'Or, says Carlo Ancelotti
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior will scoop the Ballon d'Or this season after he netted a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. (More Football News)

In a repeat of their Champions League final in June, the Bundesliga outfit looked well on their way to exacting revenge at the Bernabeu when Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens had them two goals up at the break. 

However, Antonio Rudiger's header on the hour-mark sparked the turnaround, with Vinicius levelling the contest two minutes later to set up an enthralling conclusion.

With Lucas Vazquez completing the comeback, the Brazilian turned on the style in the closing stages, scoring twice to notch his third Los Blancos treble. 

Vinicius is tipped to win the Ballon d'Or for his displays during Madrid's Champions League and LaLiga successes last year, with Ancelotti insisting it will be won by the 24-year-old.

"What I can say is that it's rare to see a player who plays a second half like Vinicius did," Ancelotti said.

"And not because of the three goals, but because of his character; he's extraordinary. 

"Vinicius is going to win (the Ballon d'Or), not for what he did tonight, but for what he did last year.

"These three goals are already going to count for next year's Ballon d'Or, that's for sure. He is a player who gets whistled at because he can make a difference."

Since the start of last season, Vinicius has 50 goal involvements (32 goals, 18 assists) in 53 games in all competitions for Madrid. 

But the result looked beyond doubt after a poor first half showing, with Ancelotti's men only managing one shot on target from the nine efforts they attempted.

However, after the interval, Los Blancos took control. They registered a mammoth expected goals (xG) total of 2.41 to Dortmund's 0.09 in the second half. 

The victory saw Madrid win a match in the Champions League in which they trailed by two goals at the break for the first time, with Ancelotti revealing there was no panic among his players in the dressing room at half-time.

"We lived it calmly, calmly (over the break). We changed the system and came back playing more intensely," Ancelotti said.

"Talking about scoring three goals might have seemed utopian, so we talked about small details like passing well, winning duels. 

We had to win the dynamic of the game and from there you start to win the game.

"We were timid in the first half, we weren't intense on the ball and in the second half we did better with more quality, more pressure.

It was the best second half of the season.

"We have to learn from what we did in the second half. The aim is to start the game and not wait for them to put two past us.

"I don't think we can play 90 minutes with the intensity of the second half but we can be more balanced."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Mohammad Haris Stars With Unbeaten 71 | PAK-A - 179/4 In 20 Overs
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant Overtakes Kohli In Batter's List; Bumrah Tops Bowling Chart
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
  4. Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
  2. Paris Saint-Germain Held To 1-1 Draw By PSV Eindhoven In Champions League - In Pics
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, Champions League: Marquinhos Laments Efficiency In UCL Draw
  4. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti
  5. Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: Lukas Windfeder Doubles GER Advantage
  2. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  3. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  5. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
  2. 5 Killed After Building Collapses In Bengaluru Due To Heavy Rains, Search Ops Underway
  3. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Floods, Waterlogging and Traffic Snarls
  4. Kashmir Academic Calendar: November Session Restoration Under Review
  5. Day In Pics: October 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  2. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  3. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested