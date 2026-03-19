Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Preview: Key Matches, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

A win ensures Real stay close to FC Barcelona or even gains ground on the front-runner if Hansi Flick’s side were to stumble against Rayo Vallecano earlier on the same day

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Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Antoine Griezmann
La Liga 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Real face Atletico in the 'Madrid' Derby this weekend in the La Liga

  • Real have to deal with quite a few injuries to their key players

  • Atleti come into this fixture after qualifying for UCL QFs

Real Madrid’s bid to catch Barcelona and win La Liga faces a critical test in the Spanish capital derby this weekend.

Real Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid on Sunday trailing Barcelona by four points with 10 rounds remaining.

A win ensures Real stays close to Barcelona or even gains ground on the front-runner if Hansi Flick’s side were to stumble against Rayo Vallecano earlier on the same day.

But a Real loss combined with a Barcelona victory would put Barcelona in a strong position to successfully defend its crown.

Real, Atletico and Barcelona are all feeling good after eliminating English opponents in the Champions League round of 16 this week.

Key matches

Real will be seeking some vengeance for the 5-2 drubbing Atletico dealt it in their first league meeting at Metropolitano Stadium in September.

That result started the downfall of then-coach Xabi Alonso.

Real has had some more bad losses under Álvaro Arbeloa but Alonso’s replacement got a huge boost after his team handily defeated Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

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Atletico is in third place in La Liga and a full 13 points behind Barcelona.

Atletico’s 7-5 aggregate win over Tottenham in the Champions League this week set up a European quarterfinal with Barcelona next month.

Barcelona will be heavily favored to dispatch Rayo at Camp Nou after it blasted Newcastle 7-2 on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Five Talking Points From Round Of 16 – Goals Galore, Arsenal Favourites, Salah-Kane Record

Players to watch

Raphinha is on fire after five goals in his last two games for Barcelona. He netted a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Sevilla in the last round and added two goals against Newcastle.

Kylian Mbappé played the last 20 minutes against City after missing several games with a knee injury. Arbeloa will now have to decide if his star striker is ready to start against Atletico or if it is best to use him off the bench.

Out of action

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore a muscle in his upper right leg against City, meaning Andriy Lunin will be between the posts against Atletico.

Atletico goalie Jan Oblak is doubtful for the derby after a muscle injury in his torso ruled him out of the last game.

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García also left the midweek Champions League game with an injury scare, but his club said on Thursday he was fine and will be available for Rayo.

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