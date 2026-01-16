RB Leipzig Vs Bayern Munich Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Bundesliga leaders Bayern travel to third-placed Leipzig boasting record-breaking numbers
Jamal Musiala is set to return to Bayern’s matchday squad after recovering from a leg fracture
Vincent Kompany stressed a cautious reintegration plan, insisting the priority is fitness
Vincent Kompany always had full faith that Jamal Musiala would make a full recovery from injury, with the Bayern Munich playmaker in line to be involved against RB Leipzig.
Musiala has not featured this season after he broke his leg during a Club World Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Germany international, however, has now recovered fully and is ready to be involved.
And Kompany says Musiala will feature in his squad against Leipzig on Saturday.
"I had complete confidence that he would recover," Kompany said.
"You always have to trust the lads, that it's not a step backwards, but sometimes a step forwards. I'm always there for the players, as are all of us – whether it's Christoph Freund, Max Eberl or one of my assistants. That's very important for us.
"As a player, I often got injured at the start of the season. You want to be back in contention for the trophies at the end. That's a huge motivation for them, and we're only just getting started. These players can make a difference."
Kompany also stressed the need for patience with Musiala, who the Bayern boss feels will need time to reach his top level.
"He exudes a lot of positive energy. At the moment, even the little things are great. You appreciate everything much more," Kompany added.
"Jamal is experiencing that right now, as is Alphonso Davies. I want to protect both of them. The priority right now is integration.
"At some point, they'll reach the level they were at before their injuries. When you play all the time, your fitness comes from playing. Now he's had time to rebuild his body, strengthen his mobility and speed. That's why injuries give you time to come back even stronger."
Bayern beat Koln on Wednesday to reach 47 points, which equals the record tally for a Bundesliga team after 17 games of a season.
Kompany's team have also plundered 66 league goals, which is 10 more than any other team has ever managed at the halfway stage of a Bundesliga campaign.
Leipzig sit third, 15 points adrift of Bayern, though they did get back to winning ways by beating Freiburg 2-0 last time out.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
RB Leipzig – Willi Orban
Orban scored in Leipzig's win over Freiburg, but it is defensively that Ole Werner will need the Hungarian to deliver against this rampant Bayern team.
The centre-back led Leipzig for interceptions (three) against Freiburg.
Bayern Munich – Luis Diaz
Diaz has been involved in 18 goals in the Bundesliga this season (nine goals, nine assists), matching his Premier League record from last season.
Since detailed data collection began in 2004-05, only team-mate Harry Kane (27) has recorded more direct goal involvements in their first 16 Bundesliga games than the Colombian (18).
MATCH PREDICTION: BAYERN MUNICH WIN
Bayern have averaged the most shots per game in the Bundesliga this season (19.5), while Leipzig have averaged the second-most (16.6) – that is the highest average for Leipzig in a single Bundesliga campaign.
Kompany's team have also recorded the most expected goals (49.3), with Leipzig ranking second (30.6).
Bayern have only won one of their last four Bundesliga matches to start the second half of the season (3-2 against Wolfsburg in 2024-25, D1 L2), including a 0-1 loss at home to Werder Bremen in 2023/24, a team then managed by current Leipzig coach Werner.
The league leaders have scored at least twice in each of their last 25 Bundesliga matches, an ongoing record in the competition.
Bayern are unbeaten in their last 26 Bundesliga games (W21 D5) and they have only had longer runs in the Bundesliga between 1988 and 1989 (27 games) and between 2012 and 2014 (53).
They have lost only two of their 19 Bundesliga matches against Leipzig (10 wins, seven draws), most recently a 1-3 home defeat in May 2023. Leipzig suffered their heaviest Bundesliga defeat in the 0-6 loss in the reverse fixture earlier this term.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
RB Leipzig – 21.1%
Draw – 21%
Bayern Munich – 57.9%