Jamal Musiala Targets Bayern Munich Return In 2025

Jamal Musiala suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle
He aims to return to Bayern Munich by the end of 2025
Musiala is focused on maintaining top form for the World Cup
He has recorded 21 goals and 8 assists last season
Jamal Musiala is targeting a return to action for Bayern Munich before the end of 2025.
Musiala suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle in a challenge with Gianluigi Donnarumma during Bayern's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup in July.
Bayern confirmed he would be absent for a minimum of four months and would require surgery immediately.
The Germany playmaker recorded 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Bayern last season.
Musiala is reluctant to set an exact date for his comeback, but is still aiming to return in the near future.
“With the progress I’ve made so far, I'd say I want to play competitive games with FC Bayern in 2025,” he said.
“When I go back on the pitch, I want to be ready.”
The 22-year-old believes he is perfectly capable of sealing a place in Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad and has maintained close contact with national team boss Julian Nagelsmann, who even visited his home.
“He also understands that I shouldn't rush anything,” said Musiala, who has made 40 appearances for the national team, scoring eight times.
“It's better if I come back in top form at the end of the season, and at the World Cup.”
Germany are in a World Cup qualifying group with Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, and Slovakia.
Musiala has been an integral cog of a Bayern side that has clinched the Bundesliga in five of the last six seasons.