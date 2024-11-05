Football

PSV Vs Girona, UEFA Champions League: Have Little To Lose And Everything To Gain, Says Michel

A positive result could be vital, given Girona then take on the likes of Liverpool, Milan and Arsenal

Girona have plenty to gain and little to lose when they visit PSV in the Champions League, coach Michel claimed. (More Football News)

Despite securing a maiden European triumph over Slovan Bratislava last month, Girona are still struggling to find their best form, dealing with a long list of players out injured.

Following a LaLiga win over Leganes on Saturday, Michel said his players may not be full of energy but have the mentality to look for points at the Philips Stadion.

A positive result could be vital, given Girona then take on the likes of Liverpool, Milan and Arsenal.

"We have a lot to win and little to lose," Michel said ahead of Girona's first ever meeting with PSV.

PSV coach Peter Bosz. - null
PSV Vs Girona, Champions League: Hosts Seek To Bounce Back From Ajax Loss

BY Stats Perform

" We are playing against a historic team with European titles. We don't come with all the energy I want, but we do come with a mentality.

"We need the points and, of course, every game is important. I don't know how high the bar will be to get into the top (places) but we are on a privileged stage and we will compete."

Girona occupy the 24th and final play-off place in the 36-team Champions League table, with three points from three games. PSV are in 28th with two points.

"We have to try to be the ones who dominate and who have the ball. We have to try to make them look towards their goal, if we give them control it will be very difficult for us to keep up the pace and hold them off," Michel added.

"PSV have been practically unbeaten at home for two years in a row. They are a great team with tremendous pressure and pace.

"We know how difficult it will be and if we want to get anything out of them we have to match their intensity."

Spanish teams have lost all four of the away games they have played in the Champions League this season. 

PSV, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five home matches in the UEFA Champions League; their longest run without a home defeat in the competition since December 2005 (11 games). However, four of the five games in their current run have ended in stalemates (W1), including each of the last three.

