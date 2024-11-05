Football

PSV Vs Girona, Champions League: Hosts Seek To Bounce Back From Ajax Loss

PSV have yet to win in the group phase this season, while they have won just two out of 20 European Cup/Champions League games against Spanish teams

PSV coach Peter Bosz
PSV coach Peter Bosz.
PSV want to use Tuesday's Champions League clash against Girona as a chance to bounce back after losing their 100% record in domestic football. (More Football News)

They still lead the Eredivisie by 15 points but after winning 10 games on the trot, let a 2-1 lead slip and went down 3-2 to Ajax in Amsterdam on Saturday.

PSV have a good chance to get back on track when they host Girona in what will be the first meeting between the teams.

"Everyone who has played football has lost at some point," said PSV coach Peter Bosz on Monday.

"You go home with a bad feeling and wake up the next day with a bad feeling. But then you also know that the next match is coming up.

"When you play in Europe, there are two or three days in between. It is like that almost every week, so as a player or as a coach you have to learn to move on from your disappointment quickly. We discuss the game afterwards and then we draw a line under it and move on to the next one."

Girona have already taken on PSV's domestic rivals Feyenoord in the new-look Champions League this season, losing at the start of last month, though Bosz is expecting a stern test form last season's surprise package in LaLiga.

"A team that wants to dominate opponents," Bosz said of their Spanish opponents.

"Also against Feyenoord, more possession, 11 corners to Feyenoord's zero. They want to build from the back, play real football.

"They did a great job in Spain last year. If you finish third there, that's something very special. You need a lot of quality, otherwise you won't last a season. This year they're having a bit more trouble, also because of the extra matches in the Champions League."

PSV have yet to win in the group phase this season, while they have won just two out of 20 European Cup/Champions League games against Spanish teams (D9 L9).

However, the last Spanish side to win away at PSV in European competition was Granada in October 2020 in the Europa League (2-1), with each of the last three visiting sides failing to win there (D2 L1): Real Sociedad (D1) and Sevilla on two occasions (D1 L1).

