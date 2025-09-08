Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Baaghi 4 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 12 crore on Friday, followed by a dip on Saturday as it earned 9.25 crore. On Sunday, the action drama managed to collect an estimated Rs 10 crore nett in India. Within three days, it has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark. The three-day collection of Tiger starrer stands at Rs 31.25 crore.