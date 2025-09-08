Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Baaghi 4 collected an estimated Rs 10 crore on Day 3
It has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in three days
Tiger Shroff starrer is facing tough competition from The Conjuring: Last Rites
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, the latest addition to the Baaghi franchise, witnessed a slight growth on Day 3 after a strong start at the box office. However, it is lagging behind American horror The Conjuring: Last Rites.
Baaghi 4 box office collection
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 12 crore on Friday, followed by a dip on Saturday as it earned 9.25 crore. On Sunday, the action drama managed to collect an estimated Rs 10 crore nett in India. Within three days, it has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark. The three-day collection of Tiger starrer stands at Rs 31.25 crore.
Baaghi 4 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.08% on Sunday. Morning shows registered 8.75% occupancy, afternoon shows had 28.81%, evening shows saw an occupancy rate of 36.95% and night shows saw 33.82% occupancy.
The Conjuring: Last Rites collected Rs 15.5 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day total to Rs 50.50 crore nett in India.
About Baaghi 4
Apart from Tiger, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, in key roles.
The movie is directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fourth instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The first instalment released in 2016, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).
Outlook India's Sakshi Salil Chavan gave Baaghi 4 just two star and wrote in her review, "The constant twists, sudden betrayals, and endless fights pile on confusion and stoke the fire, yet the storytelling struggles under glaring plot holes and unresolved threads. The spectacle keeps you hooked, but the narrative logic often takes a backseat, leaving moments that should land with impact feeling oddly hollow."