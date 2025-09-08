Football

Belgium Smash Six Past Kazakhstan In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium thrashed a hapless Kazakhstan side 6-0 in a totally one-sided clash between the two sides in the FIFA 2026 World Cup UEFA qualifiers on Sunday night. Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored twice for Belgium while Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier fired a goal each to help Belgium gain this massive win. Belgium had done the same away against Liechtenstein on Thursday.