Belgium's Thomas Meunier raises his hand after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Kazakhstan's Islam Chesnokov, left, and Belgium's Arthur Theate fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Nicolas Raskin scores during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgian players celebrate after a goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Jeremy Doku scores during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne reacts after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Belgium's Nicolas Raskin and Kazakhstan's Oralkhan Omirtayev, front, jump for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.
Kazakhstan's Sultanbek Astanov, left, and Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.