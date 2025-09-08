Football

Belgium Smash Six Past Kazakhstan In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium thrashed a hapless Kazakhstan side 6-0 in a totally one-sided clash between the two sides in the FIFA 2026 World Cup UEFA qualifiers on Sunday night. Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku scored twice for Belgium while Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier fired a goal each to help Belgium gain this massive win. Belgium had done the same away against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Thomas Meunier
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Thomas Meunier raises his hand after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Jeremy Doku
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Kazakhstan's Yan Vorogovskiy, left, and Belgium's Jeremy Doku fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Islam Chesnokov
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Kazakhstan's Islam Chesnokov, left, and Belgium's Arthur Theate fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Jeremy Doku
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Nicolas Raskin
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Nicolas Raskin scores during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_2
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgian players celebrate after a goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Jeremy Doku
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Jeremy Doku scores during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Kevin De Bruyne
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne reacts after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Nicolas Raskin
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Belgium's Nicolas Raskin and Kazakhstan's Oralkhan Omirtayev, front, jump for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

2026 World Cup qualification Europe Belgium vs Kazakhstan match_Maxim De Cuyper
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Kazakhstan's Sultanbek Astanov, left, and Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Kazakhstan in Brussels, Belgium.

