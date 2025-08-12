Jorrel Hato At Chelsea: Erik Ten Hag 'Convinced' 19-Year-Old Defender Will Shine With Blues

Jorrel Hato joined Chelsea from Ajax for a 38.6 million-pound deal
Expected to play key rule for Chelsea in 2025-26
Will replace injured Levi Colwill in defence
New Chelsea signing Jorrel Hato has all the qualities to enjoy a successful career at Stamford Bridge, so says former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
Hato completed his £38.6m (€44.2m) switch to the Blues earlier this month, and is expected to play a crucial role for Enzo Maresca's side this season.
That is due to the news of Levi Colwill's absence for much of the 2025-26 campaign after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
Hato can operate at both centre-back and left-back, and he featured 31 times in the Eredivisie last season, 30 of which came from the start.
The 19-year-old scored twice and laid on six assists, with only Utrecht's Souffian El Karouani (eight) providing more assists among defenders in the competition.
Ten Hag, who is now the head coach of Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, left Ajax in 2022 to join Manchester United, just missing Hato's rise into the first-team.
However, having followed his career from afar, Ten Hag believes it will not take Hato long to adjust to life in the Premier League.
"You always need a bit of time, but he has an excellent mentality, so he can develop very quickly," Ten Hag said.
"He has all the elements, all the qualities in his game to show that he can become a very successful player.
"I am convinced that he will be successful at Chelsea. I congratulate Chelsea. I bet he regrets not having me at Ajax, given that they haven't won any titles in recent years.
"When I left, he arrived, but he's developed and progressed. He was one of the best, perhaps the best players in the Eredivisie. He's so young, but already at a very high level."
Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign this Sunday with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Community Shield winners Crystal Palace.