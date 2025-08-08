Chelsea To Rely On ‘Mature' Jorrel Hato As Levi Colwill Suffers ACL Injury

Levi Colwill has suffered an ACL injury
That makes Jorrel Hato's role in Chelsea's defence more valuable
Chelsea will play Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 17
Chelsea can depend on “mature” new signing Jorrel Hato, says manager Enzo Maresca.
And in the wake of Levi Colwill’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, it seems Hato may have a bigger role to play than initially expected.
Chelsea confirmed on Thursday that Colwill had successfully undergone surgery for an ACL injury picked up in training.
With the England international expected to miss most of the season, Hato’s role in the Blues’ backline may have become even more crucial.
Colwill started 35 of Chelsea’s 38 Premier League matches last season as they secured Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish.
Chelsea confirmed the signing of Hato from Ajax on Sunday, and Maresca believes that, despite his young age, the Dutchman brings a significant level of experience that will be imperative following Colwill’s injury.
Hato joined the Blues from Ajax on Sunday and arrives with over 100 senior appearances, having captained the Dutch side and earned six caps for the Netherlands.
In total, the 19-year-old made 75 appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie across his three seasons in the Dutch capital.
“He is much more mature than his age; he has captained Ajax and done this kind of thing,” Maresca told the club’s website.
“But with [Hato], the messaging is the same. He is in a different country, a different league, a different tempo, and a different intensity.
“He needs to adapt, but for sure, there are no doubts he is going to help us.”
Chelsea have also added Estevao, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Joao Pedro to training this week, with the squad reconvening at their Cobham base for the first time since being crowned champions of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Maresca was quick to add that new players will need time to adapt to English football.
“For sure, they need time. First of all, probably Jamie [Gittens] is the only one who knows a little bit the country and the Premier League, even if he’s very young,” Maresca added.
“Players like Hato and Estevao need to adapt. Fortunately for us, Dario [Essugo], Andrey [Santos], Liam [Delap] and Joao Pedro were already with us in the USA, so it’s easier for them.”
The Blues face Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in their remaining pre-season fixtures before hosting Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 17.