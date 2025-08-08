Chelsea To Rely On ‘Mature' Jorrel Hato As Levi Colwill Suffers ACL Injury

The Blues face Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in their remaining pre-season fixtures before hosting Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 17

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jorrel Hato training at Cobham.
Jorrel Hato training at Cobham.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Levi Colwill has suffered an ACL injury

  • That makes Jorrel Hato's role in Chelsea's defence more valuable

  • Chelsea will play Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 17

Chelsea can depend on “mature” new signing Jorrel Hato, says manager Enzo Maresca.

And in the wake of Levi Colwill’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, it seems Hato may have a bigger role to play than initially expected.

Chelsea confirmed on Thursday that Colwill had successfully undergone surgery for an ACL injury picked up in training.

With the England international expected to miss most of the season, Hato’s role in the Blues’ backline may have become even more crucial.

Colwill started 35 of Chelsea’s 38 Premier League matches last season as they secured Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish.

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Hato from Ajax on Sunday, and Maresca believes that, despite his young age, the Dutchman brings a significant level of experience that will be imperative following Colwill’s injury.

Hato joined the Blues from Ajax on Sunday and arrives with over 100 senior appearances, having captained the Dutch side and earned six caps for the Netherlands.

In total, the 19-year-old made 75 appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie across his three seasons in the Dutch capital.

“He is much more mature than his age; he has captained Ajax and done this kind of thing,” Maresca told the club’s website.

“But with [Hato], the messaging is the same. He is in a different country, a different league, a different tempo, and a different intensity.

“He needs to adapt, but for sure, there are no doubts he is going to help us.”

Chelsea have also added Estevao, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Joao Pedro to training this week, with the squad reconvening at their Cobham base for the first time since being crowned champions of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Maresca was quick to add that new players will need time to adapt to English football.

“For sure, they need time. First of all, probably Jamie [Gittens] is the only one who knows a little bit the country and the Premier League, even if he’s very young,” Maresca added.

“Players like Hato and Estevao need to adapt. Fortunately for us, Dario [Essugo], Andrey [Santos], Liam [Delap] and Joao Pedro were already with us in the USA, so it’s easier for them.”

The Blues face Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in their remaining pre-season fixtures before hosting Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on August 17.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance